VeriShow Making the Internet All About Interaction

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2014 --Business owners are beginning to look beyond email and phone calls to find more dynamic, efficient, and engaging ways of tackling communication tasks. Cloud technology has changed the face of communication and collaboration in all industries.



VeriShow works like many online communication tools, with file sharing, chat, voice, video conferencing, screen-sharing, whiteboard, and live annotation capabilities. While it can be used within your company for team meetings, its special value comes in the great customer-facing features. Put simply, VeriShow allows the customer to embed real-time customer support technology into a website with the use of a simple HTML code call button. Customers can provide live web demos, respond to questions, co-browse and guide customers to the content they’re looking for, and right through to a sale.



Setup of VeriShow is accomplished through registering for a free account at www.verishow.com and embedding a website link that site visitors can click on to initiate the session. VeriShow is a Software as a Service (SaaS) application in which users do not have to purchase software, thus avoiding software installation, download and maintenance requirements. “The Verishow platform is very easy and simple to use,” says Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. “It allows more effective interaction than the commonly used live support chat service.” Live support and real-time collaboration are two of the hottest topics in Web business right now, and there’s an impressive new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that delivers those tools and more to its growing base of users.



According to Moed, one of the most helpful results of using VeriShow is that customers spend more time on a website. “With today’s competitive online environment and so many distractions requiring customers’ attention, the longer a customer stays on a website, the more likely a sale becomes,” he says. “VeriShow helps companies increase sales and become more efficient. It allows sales reps to engage customers immediately, build confidence and loyalty, and therefore increases ‘site stickiness’ and ultimately, conversion rate.”



VeriShow enables online retailers and other Web-based companies to give customers multimedia support that can improve sales and build trust among website visitors. The company’s apps-based approach is designed to help business owners increase sales by offering their customers a new level of online assistance.



Internet retailers can engage with customers and prospects in real time on a platform that uses a host of collaborative apps. A new integration with live chat provider LivePerson enables an ordinary live chat session to be complemented by VeriShow’s fully synchronized multimedia customer support such as document sharing, image and video viewing, order form completion and more.



“Internet retailers and their customers expect top-notch live help and real-time online sales and support,” says Moed, VeriShow's parent company. “We’ve already seen tremendous interest in the joint VeriShow solution built on the LivePerson platform, and we look forward to meeting and exceeding that need among e-commerce customers.”



These days, the internet is all about interaction. A user might leave a comment, sign up to a blogger’s social network, or send them off an email. The web 2.0 movement ushered in a whole new era of informality to the web.



- Cost: A free version is available to try. Custom pricing begins at $99/mo.



- Ease factor: The web-based app means that neither you nor your customers need to download anything. You simply sign up for the service and cut and paste the HTML code into your website.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



For publication purposes, please include the following information: http://www.hbrlabs.com, http://www.verishow.com.