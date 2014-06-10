VeriShow Now Assisting with Live Video Chat and Co-Browsing

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --VeriShow is a live support and collaboration service providing customer care and support for web based help desk. Yuval Moed, VeriShow, Co-Founder and CEO will be conducting an educational demonstration at the 10th annual Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition, June 12th in Chicago, IL at the Yahoo! Commerce Central exhibit booth.



Providing quality customer service is not a new idea. In fact, many business owners would agree it’s a requirement for financial success. Although the concept of online shopping has been around for many years, the technology to provide quality customer service for online shoppers is only now catching up with the sky-rocketing rates of shoppers who prefer to shop with their mouse. Shoppers want live support even through the web. It is natural for shoppers to call 1-800 numbers (typically staffed by call centers) when they have questions about a company’s product or service, or send an email. That call is no longer enough support. Connecting with a real person in real time can make all the difference in customer satisfaction and in sales.



VeriShow uses live support, multimedia tools that collaborate online with video conferencing, document sharing, interactive whiteboard and screen sharing to help customers improve engagement, sales and support in a variety of industries.



VeriShow adds ”Live Help” button to the site that customers can click to get live assistance from an agent. The agent can use text, audio and video chat to communicate with the customer. In addition, the agent can use a unique set of tools to share product content (documents, images, videos) with the customer in real-time or let the customer share content, such as a scanned ID.



VeriShow, a live personal engagement solution has recently been added to Yahoo! Commerce Central. The app allows merchants to plug the solution into many popular ecommerce platforms, including Amazon Web store, Shopify and 3dCart. During the annual Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition in Chicago, Moed is excited to see show attendees have the opportunity to exchange ideas with their peers, hear from industry-leading experts and see the latest technology and products.



Personal engagement with video chat as provided by VeriShow can significantly improve customer-agent interaction. Other features within VeriShow allow real-time co-browsing of the website pages, such as helping a customer check out or fill out forms in real-time. The platform can be used to improve customer service or to increase revenue by allowing effective personal engagement that is similar to real-life interaction.



For more information try the app free for 14 days at the VeriShow page on Yahoo! Commerce Central http://www.lexity.com/apps/verishow .



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For publication purposes, please include the following information: http://www.hbrlabs.com and http://www.verishow.com.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt1vC04nTN0&list=UU8ggsk0FMu0N4VJk4P9TXqw