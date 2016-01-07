VeriShow Showcases Kiosk Technology at CES in Las Vegas This Week

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --In–store kiosks have become a trend and continue to gain popularity as they cut down on costs and help businesses provide better services. This week in Las Vegas at the CES show visit VeriShow in the North Hall Booth 4906 and see the latest technology and benefits to Live agent Kiosk.



Benefits of VeriShow's iLiveKiosk



- The VeriShow Kiosk is like an extra person on premise. Vendors can use remote expert to address specific need without having them on premise.



- VeriShow solution is simple. No need for other hardware but a basic PC or Tablet



- The VeriShow Kiosk can be used in various verticals. Retail, government, healthcare and more.



- It can help in reducing waiting queue and building in store revenues.



- The VeriShow kiosk solution is modular and easy to use. Only the relevant applications can be activated to meet the client needs.



- The same agent can provide support to a client who contacts them from an on premise kiosk or from their digital device.



There are a number of reasons as to why self-service kiosks change the way a consumer behaves. The foremost reason is that a self-service kiosk never fails to upsell. Another common factor that causes consumers to trust more is the constant support from a company agent.



In-store kiosks are a popular way for retailers to provide better service at a lower cost. Also, the combination of in–store kiosks and human agents results in accuracy and better customer engagement which leads to happy and satisfied customers.



About VeriShow Automotive

Founded in 2014, VeriShow provides cloud communication and real-time collaboration for automotive dealerships, with a focus on; voice, chat, mobile text, video-chat, co-browse and document sharing.



https://www.verishowautomotive.com/