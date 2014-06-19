VeriShow to Showcase New Visitor's Camera App

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --The new application from VeriShow, “Visitor’s Camera” includes improvements to audio and video chat. Yuval Moed, CEO of VeriShow, announced new improvements including : echo cancellation by optimizing echo reduction in video chats, this applies to when using speakers, rather than a headset and is particularly noticeable in higher volume levels. Improved video quality has been.



The visitor’s camera app is available with using VeriShow. This application allows the visitor to broadcast a large video stream of a person or of an object for example using their webcam. The agent who views the stream can capture an single image at any point and save it. The agent can also let the customer take the snapshot at his/her end.



The application is suitable for situations where a snapshot of the visitor’s video is to be taken, for example as a proof of ID, or picture of a broken or damaged product.



The main benefit of the camera app the multi-media collaboration platform lets customers:



Build strong customer relationships by providing personalized assistance and live support to prospect while still on your website.



Increase sales and average order value (AOV) by demonstrating products and popular-selling accessories.



Keep visitors on the site by answering questions, explaining products, and positioning your company as a place where visitors are provided the opportunity to make right purchasing decision.



Increase first-contact resolution by collaborating with visitors, sharing documents and co-completing returns, customer service, or credit adjustment forms.



Lower operating expenses by replacing internal travel with web-based meeting. Use the second-camera input to show unique inventory to visitors rather than adding and removing photos and descriptions of those items to your website.



Concentrate on sales and service and not on technological maintenance by using a simple SaaS (software as service) architecture that requires no configuration or maintenance by your technical personnel, and no special downloads or installation by your site visitors.



Provide instant web based live support without intruding on the design of your website. The Call Button can be quickly and easily integrated into your existing website: you simply need to insert the VeriShow live support call button HTML code into your site programming.



Meet the unique needs of web visitors and accent your company’s brand by creating customized applications and modify the interface to match brand or website design (available in the Professional and Enterprise Solution price plans only; customized applications are at additional cost).



Providing quality customer service is not a new idea. In fact, many business owners would agree it’s a requirement for financial success. Personal engagement with video chat as provided by VeriShow can significantly improve customer-agent interaction. The platform can be used to improve customer service or to increase revenue by allowing effective personal engagement that is similar to real-life interaction.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



