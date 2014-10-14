VeriShow's Live Mobile Touch Connecting LivePerson Enabling Live Chat Session Available Appointments at Dreamforce 2014

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --VeriShow a leading provider of Video Chat, Co-browsing and content share capabilities both on the web and mobile devices announced details of participation in the Dreamforce 2014 conference in San Francisco, California October 13-16. This year’s event is expected to bring out over 135,000 people who want to learn and research companies who are connecting customers with cloud, social media and mobile technologies. VeriShow enables online retailers and other web-based companies to provide personalized customer support that can improve sales and build trust among website visitors. The company’s apps-based approach which includes HD Video chat, Advance co-browser, instant document sharing, form completion and more is designed to help business owners increase sales and conversion rate by offering their customers a new level of online assistance. The integration with LivePerson enables live chat session to be complemented by VeriShow’s fully synchronized multimedia personalized customer support tools.



“The Verishow platform is easy and simple to use, and allows more effective interaction than the commonly used live support chat service” says Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. “I plan to meet and set up appointments during the conference to showcase Verishow and the mobile app.” VeriShow is applications-based, meaning you can select from a wide variety of multimedia communications and collaborative apps with which to engage visitors, including integrated text, voice and video, file sharing and co-editing, interactive whiteboards and more. “VeriShow provides an experience that far exceeds the capability of live chat and phone,” states Moed”



Businesses, customers and internet users have all come to expect real-time, personalized help on websites. Now with the re-launch and updates of the VeriShow mobile app, expectations will be exceeded with VeriShow’s new multimedia platform. VeriShow is an easy-to-use collaborative platform for businesses and organizations that want to deliver a high-touch e-service or e-sales experience to their website and now mobile users.



Live Mobile Touch allows customer to approach online sales reps and agents from anywhere instantly and spontaneously while being connected to 3G, 4G or Wifi network. Textual chat, video chat, content sharing and co-browsing capabilities are designed to take full advantage of latest technologies, which are enabled on Android and iOS smartphones and tablet devices.



The customer and agent can respectively upload and share documents and images and discuss them while they communicate via chat or phone. The customer can also take a picture and share it in real-time with the agent. “Internet retailers and their customers expect top-notch live help and real-time online sales and support,” says Moed. “VeriShow’s Live Mobile Touch is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents.”



As mobile devices are becoming the main interactive tool consumers are using the expectation of Live Mobile Touch usage is growing. According to Moed, one of the most helpful results of using VeriShow is customers spend more time on a website. “With today’s competitive online environment and so many distractions requiring customers’ attention, the longer a customer stays on a website, the more likely a sale happens,” he says.



Supported Mobile Features



Mobile web-based browser capabilities compliments the VeriShow solution and include the following.



Mobile Chat



VeriShow supports browser-based (HTML) mobile chat:



-Plugin-free, HTML5-based – no app or installation required!

-Supports Android smartphones and tablets and Apple iOS iPhone and iPad devices

-Text chat with an agent



Mobile Video Chat

VeriShow supports WebRTC browser-based mobile video chat on Android devices that use Chrome (Firefox support expected during Q4 2014). The customer clicks on the call button, and the agent can start the video chat when the platform detected a compatible device and browser. One or two way audio or video chat is then supported.



The customer can turn on their video camera so that the agent could speak with the agent, see him or her, or use the mobile device as a tool to show the agent real-life objects that they discuss.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



