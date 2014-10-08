VeriShow's Live Mobile Touch Connecting LivePerson Enabling Live Chat Session Sponsor of This Year's Aspire 2014

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --VeriShow is a leading provider of Video Chat, Co-browsing and content share capabilities both on the web and mobile devices. It enables online retailers and other web-based companies to provide personalized customer support that can improve sales and build trust among website visitors. The company’s apps-based approach which includes HD Video chat, Advance co-browser, instant document sharing, form completion and more is designed to help business owners increase sales and conversion rate by offering their customers a new level of online assistance. The integration with LivePerson enables live chat session to be complemented by VeriShow’s fully synchronized multimedia personalized customer support tools. VeriShow will be a sponsor at this year’s Aspire 2014 event in New York City. Aspire addresses the needs of everyone involved in creating and engaging in digital connections.



“The Verishow platform is easy and simple to use,” says Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. “It allows more effective interaction than the commonly used live support chat service.” VeriShow is applications-based, meaning you can select from a wide variety of multimedia communications and collaborative apps with which to engage visitors, including integrated text, voice and video, file sharing and co-editing, interactive whiteboards and more. “VeriShow provides an experience that far exceeds the capability of live chat and phone,” states Moed”



During Aspire 2014 VeriShow will connect with pioneers across the worlds of eCommerce, customer service, marketing and mobile commerce. At Aspire, the technologies and fundamental strategies that transform how to connect with customers. Aspire 2014 will come to life on October 8th in New York City.



Businesses, customers and internet users have all come to expect real-time, personalized help on websites. Now with the re-launch and updates of the VeriShow mobile app, expectations will be exceeded with VeriShow’s new multimedia platform. VeriShow is an easy-to-use collaborative platform for businesses and organizations that want to deliver a high-touch e-service or e-sales experience to their website and now mobile users.



Live Mobile Touch allows customer to approach online sales reps and agents from anywhere instantly and spontaneously while being connected to 3G, 4G or Wifi network. Textual chat, video chat, content sharing and co-browsing capabilities are designed to take full advantage of latest technologies, which are enabled on Android and iOS smartphones and tablet devices.



The customer and agent can respectively upload and share documents and images and discuss them while they communicate via chat or phone. The customer can also take a picture and share it in real-time with the agent. “Internet retailers and their customers expect top-notch live help and real-time online sales and support,” says Moed. “VeriShow’s Live Mobile Touch is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents.”



As mobile devices are becoming the main interactive tool consumers are using the expectation of Live Mobile Touch usage is growing. According to Moed, one of the most helpful results of using VeriShow is customers spend more time on a website. “With today’s competitive online environment and so many distractions requiring customers’ attention, the longer a customer stays on a website, the more likely a sale happens,” he says.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



