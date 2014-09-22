VeriShow's Live Mobile Touch Customers Interact Directly from Their Mobile Device Browser

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Businesses, customers and internet users have all come to expect real-time, personalized help on websites. Now with the re-launch and updates of the VeriShow mobile app, expectations will be exceeded with VeriShow’s this new multimedia platform. VeriShow is an easy-to-use collaborative platform for businesses and organizations that want to deliver a high-touch e-service or e-sales experience to their website and now mobile users.



“The Verishow platform is easy and simple to use,” says Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. “It allows more effective interaction than the commonly used live support chat service.” VeriShow is applications-based, meaning you can select from a wide variety of multimedia communications and collaborative apps with which to engage visitors, including integrated text, voice and video, file sharing and co-editing, interactive whiteboards and more. “VeriShow provides an experience that far exceeds the capability of live chat and phone,” states Moed”



Live Mobile Touch allows customer to approach online sales reps and agents from anywhere instantly and spontaneously while being connected to 3G, 4G or Wifi network. Textual chat, video chat, content sharing and co-browsing capabilities are designed to take full advantage of latest technologies, which are enabled on Android and iOS smartphones and tablet devices.



The customer can turn on their video camera so that the agent could speak with the agent or use the mobile device as a tool to show the agent real-life objects that they discuss. Mobile Video Chat supports WebRTC browser-based mobile video chat on Android devices that use Chrome. The customer clicks on the call button, and the agent can start the video chat when the platform detected a compatible device and browser. One or two way audio or video chat is then supported.



Customers can request a co-browsing session. The agent and customer can co-browse the site, without any app or software installation required, as the solution is HTML5-based. Such customer assistance can provided on any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. The customer and agent can respectively upload and share documents and images and discuss them while they communicate via chat or phone. The customer can also take a picture and share it in real-time with the agent. “Internet retailers and their customers expect top-notch live help and real-time online sales and support,” says Moed. “VeriShow’s Live Mobile Touch is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents.”



As mobile devices are becoming the main interactive tool consumers are using the expectation of Live Mobile Touch usage is growing. According to Moed, one of the most helpful results of using VeriShow is customers spend more time on a website. “With today’s competitive online environment and so many distractions requiring customers’ attention, the longer a customer stays on a website, the more likely a sale happens,” he says.. These are ways VeriShow is helping companies increase sales and become more efficient;



Retail – The customer wants to get instructions on assembling a certain kit they have just bought or find out if vendor has a certain item they are looking for.



Health Care – Patients can interact in person with a nurse to get more accurate information as far as results from a specific test.



Finance – A customer calls an insurance company from her tablet and wants to get an insurance quote for a house she considers buying. The Agent brings up information about the available rate and shares it directly with the customer on screen on her mobile device. She can view it and discuss it in real-time with the agent while she is inspecting the house.



Customers being able to use mobile apps, video chats and easy-to-use collaborative platforms businesses can communicate with their customers and as a result can create products based on their customer’s satisfaction and growing needs.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



Mobile web-based browser capabilities compliments the VeriShow solution and include the following.

Mobile Chat from VeriShow supports browser-based (HTML) mobile chat:

- Plugin-free, HTML5-based – no app or installation required!

- Supports Android smartphones and tablets and Apple iOS iPhone and iPad devices

- Text chat with an agent