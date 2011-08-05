VerityThree Recognized For Ongoing Dedication as a Fiserv Preferred Partner

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2011 --In a Central Region Bulletin released recently, Fiserv announced their continued commitment to VerityThree, Inc. as a Fiserv Preferred Partner in the area of managed IT and consulting services. As such, Fiserv clients can now be assured that VerityThree is considered as one of the best in installing and maintaining Fiserv banking solutions.



In order to be considered for Preferred Partner status, VerityThree had to prove their knowledge and proficiency in supporting Fiserv’s products and services. The addition of the VerityThree relationship has proven to significantly strengthen the relationships between Fiserv and the bank, and also demonstrates that the Illinois-based technology support provider is an expert with all the latest regulatory/compliance audit updates.



Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, commented, "Our partnership with Fiserv provides the community banking market so much more than what we could each offer independently. We enhance our relationships with strategic consulting and technology management solutions that are customized to each bank's needs."



Information Technology (IT) for the banking industry has a meaning that is entirely different than IT for other industries with its own requirements for balancing daily operations, data security and compliance. From intrusion protection to regulatory examinations, VerityThree has the experience to deliver these services and provide customized technology solutions.



About Verity Three

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and "best practice" offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



For more information, contact Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, at (815) 385-4474 or jsmith@veritythree.com.