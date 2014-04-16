Vermilion Chevy Announces 'Got a Buck ... Get a Truck' Sales Event

Tilton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Vermilion Chevrolet, Tilton’s premiere Chevy dealership, has announced the start of its “Got a Buck — Get a Truck” sales event.



Throughout April, customers at the Tilton auto dealer can drive away in a new Chevy truck for just $1 down, including leasing a brand-new 2014 Chevy Silverado for only $469 per month. During the sales event, customers can also drive home in a 2014 Equinox for just $359 a month — with the same $1 down payment.



“We are very excited about the start of the ‘Got a Buck — Get a Truck’ sales event,” said Bob Nelson, general manager of Vermilion Chevy. “For the entire month of April, you can get a brand-new Chevy truck for only one dollar upfront. Give us four quarters for a new Silverado, or 100 pennies for an Equinox. At Vermilion Chevy, the change in your pocket can have you driving away in a new Chevy truck. It’s that simple.”



The 2014 Chevy Equinox is a versatile five-passenger crossover with a split design, making it easy to haul large cargo while still providing a roomy 39.9 inches of legroom for rear passengers. With a fuel efficiency rating of 22 MPG/city and 32 MPG/highway, the Equinox also delivers an impressive towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds.



The latest Chevy Silverado was named the 2014 North American Truck of the Year at the North American International Auto Show, and received five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for overall safety. It comes standard with Hill Start Assist, Electronic Sway Control and StabiliTrak traction control. Customers can choose from a range of fuel-efficient EcoTec3 engines, including the 4.3L V-6, 5.3L V-8 and the extremely powerful 6.2L V-8, which can generate up to 420 horsepower.



“This sales event is a great way for our customers to save on our vast inventory of top-quality, new Chevy trucks,” said Nelson. “At our store, we have the largest selection at the best prices, making it easy to find a truck that suits your needs and your budget. However, the ‘Got a Buck — Get a Truck’ sales event only runs through April, so we urge you to come visit us while the offer still lasts.”



