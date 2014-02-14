Vermilion Chevy Invites Customers to 'Fast Forward' Into a New Car, Truck or SUV

Tilton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2014 --Vermilion Chevy, one of the Danville area’s leading providers of new and pre-owned Chevrolet vehicles, is inviting customers to “Fast Forward” into a new car, truck or SUV this month.



The auto dealer has announced its new “Fast Forward” campaign, in which it is offering 2014 Chevy models at affordable prices. Now available is the all-new Chevy Malibu for just $189 per month, and the 2014 Silverado truck is priced at just $269 a month.



“If you’re tired of your old car or truck because of poor gas mileage, frequent repairs or expensive monthly payments, it might be time to look into a better option,” said Bob Nelson, general manager of Vermilion Chevy. “We are thrilled to offer special pricing in the month of February for a wide range of new Chevy vehicles, including the top-selling Malibu and Silverado. This is a great opportunity for you to upgrade your automobile.”



The 2014 Malibu features tremendous gas mileage at up to 36 MPG on the highway, as well as a number of impressive standard features. The mid-sized sedan offers the perfect balance of style and technology, with a revolutionary aerodynamic design. The Silverado boasts a highly fuel-efficient V8 engine and can tow up to 12,000 pounds of cargo. It also comes with a standard five-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.



Vermilion Chevy is a trusted auto dealer, offering a wide range of Buick, GMC and Chevy vehicles to people throughout the Danville and Westville areas. The company is known for providing top-notch customer service and one-stop shopping, along with a convenient location. Its inventory includes the new and used Chevy Malibu, Sonic, Impala, Silverado, Cruze and more.



“At Vermilion Chevy, we are proud to offer the largest inventory at the lowest prices in our area,” said Nelson. “Our team of friendly and knowledgeable sales professionals are dedicated to helping you find the best possible car, truck or SUV to fit your specific needs. We invite you to check out our outstanding selection today.”



About Vermilion Chevy

Vermilion Chevy is located at 1615 Georgetown Rd. in Tilton, just off Interstate 74. To learn more about the auto dealer and to browse its selection, go to http://www.vermilionchevy.com.