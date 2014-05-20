Vermilion Chevy Offers Exceptional Savings with 'Big Event Without a Tent'

Tilton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --Vermilion Chevy in Tilton is offering big-tent prices this month — only it’s leaving behind the tent and focusing solely on providing the best deals possible for customers.



The “Big Event Without a Tent” will feature a number of the auto dealer’s best-in-class new Chevrolet vehicles, along with special pricing and flexible financing options. Available now is the all-new Chevrolet Silverado, priced at under $38,000, along with the 2013 Volt, at just below $37,000.



“We invite you to come out to Vermilion Chevy and look for truly incredible prices and selection — just don’t look for the tent!” said Bob Nelson, general manager of Vermilion Chevy. “Our outstanding sales team is ready to help you find the car, truck or SUV of your dreams, combined with pricing that will fit your budget. Now is a great time to check out the new Silverado, Volt and other top-quality vehicles available now at our store.”



The 2013 Chevy Volt is a hybrid, five-door hatchback that achieves incredible fuel efficiency, and it has earned exceptional reviews for its driving dynamics, comfort, design, safety and overall value. Its engine offers impressive torque for a hybrid, and it also features the convenient delayed start and departure time mode, which allows owners to automatically schedule when the battery gets charged.



Featuring a significantly new design compared to previous models, the 2014 Chevy Silverado has scored highly in the areas of safety, reliability and power. It includes a revamped, quiet cabin that shields drivers and passengers from rain and wind noise, as well as several options when it comes to the engine and cargo bed and cab size. The new Silverado also features the innovative Cornerstep Bumper, which makes it much easier to access the cargo bed.



“We pride ourselves on offering the largest inventory in the area, along with the most competitive prices,” said Nelson. “Our ‘Big Event Without a Tent’ is the perfect example of how we are always aiming to provide our customers with the best deals possible on some of the best automobiles to hit the market in recent years. This special pricing will only last for a limited time, however, so be sure to visit us today.”



About Vermilion Chevy

Vermilion Chevy, part of the Worden Martin Group, is located at 1615 Georgetown Road in Tilton. Its team of friendly and helpful sales professionals serves customers throughout the region, including the communities of Westville and Danville. To learn more and to browse the dealer’s wide selection of new and pre-owned Chevy, Buick and GMC vehicles, visit http://www.vermilionchevy.com.