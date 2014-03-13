Vermillion Chevy Offers Savings Through 'Pick and Roll' Event

Tilton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Vermillion Chevrolet, a local auto dealer serving customers in Tilton, Danville, Westville and the surrounding communities, has launched its March “Pick and Roll” sales event.



Throughout the month of March, the auto dealer will be offering new 2014 Chevrolet cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs at specially reduced prices, including the 2014 Chevy Malibu, which is available for lease at just $189 per month. The event also includes the North American Truck of the Year, the Chevy Silverado, at only $299 a month.



“This is a truly great time to buy or lease a new 2014 Chevrolet automobile,” said Bob Nelson, general manager of Vermillion Chevy. “Our current offer, which extends through March, makes it incredibly affordable to lease the car or truck you’ve always wanted. We would like to invite everybody in to ‘pick’ the Chevy of their dreams, and ‘roll’ off the lot with a tremendously good deal.”



The new Chevy Silverado was given a five-star rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and comes standard with StabiliTrak traction control with Electronic Sway Control and Hill Start Assist. It is available with heated and cooled leather seats, and comes equipped with a choice between the 4.3L EcoTec3 V-6, the 5.3L EcoTec3 V-8 and the incredibly powerful 6.2L EcoTec3 V-8 engines.



The 2014 Chevy Malibu was also given five stars by the NHTSA, and comes with the all-new 2.5L EcoTec four-cylinder engine, which can generate up to 196 horsepower while still achieving an environmentally friendly 36 miles per gallon (MPG). The Malibu is also available with the turbocharged 2.0L EcoTec four-cylinder engine, which can generate an astonishing 259 horsepower, while still getting 30 MPG. It features the innovative new Stop/Start technology, which conserves fuel by actually shutting off the engine while the vehicle is stopped. When the driver releases the brake, the engine seamlessly starts up again.



“The ‘Pick and Roll’ event is a great way for our customers to receive an outstanding deal on a new 2014 Chevrolet car, truck, crossover or SUV,” said Nelson. “At Vermillion Chevrolet, our goal is to provide the very best new and used vehicles at the most affordable prices, ensuring all of our customers drive away happy. This offer is set to expire at the end of March, so we urge everybody to check out the deals available now.”



About Vermilion Chevrolet

