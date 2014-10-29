Vermont Animal Hospital Practices Preventive Medicine for Dogs and Cats

Randolph, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Randolph Animal Hospital offers a full selection of veterinary services and care for household pets and beloved animal companions for families in Randolph, Vermont. Randolph Animal Hospital provides emergency services as well, including on-call staff prepared for diagnostic, surgical and dental care. In addition to general veterinary care, the team at Randolph knows it’s equally important to keep routine appointments for pets as well as people. Dogs and cats also benefit from regularly scheduled wellness exams as certain conditions may appear or advance more quickly, since pets age faster than people.



Many common household dog and cat breeds have reached adulthood by the age of 2. At 4 years, many pets are beginning what can be considered middle age. Most dogs, particularly larger breeds, have reached seniority by age 7. Since the aging process advances more swiftly in pets, significant health changes can occur with less indication and in less time. Pets are susceptible to cancer, diabetes, obesity, arthritis, heart disease, metabolic problems and other serious conditions similar to their human companions, and require regular check-ups to stay on top of developing conditions and help avoid new ones.



Randolph Animal Hospital recommends that each pet undergo a wellness exam annually so that veterinarians have ample opportunity to detect, treat and prevent problems while they are still manageable. Wellness exams are all about prevention and when owners take their pets in for regular check-ups pets can not only avoid some preventable diseases but may never have to suffer a painful procedure that could have been prevented by a veterinarian visit. Pet wellness exams often screen for a variety of common and severe disorders and diseases. These assays are accompanied by an individualized risk assessment based on the animal’s quality of life, which refers to home conditions (indoors or outdoors), disease risks in the community, each pet's interaction with other animals, travel, genetics, breed-associated issues and more. Following a preventive check-up, a vet can prescribe medication, vaccinations or dietary guidance to help prevent problems from worsening or keep a healthy pet well for years to come. The best method for pets to lead a long and happy life is to have them regularly checked on by the pros. To learn more about pet exams, visit Randolph Animal Hospital online at http://www.randolphanimalhospital.net.