Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --For patients suffering from illnesses or injuries that are not immediately life threatening, Vermont Urgent Care now offers a walk-in clinic to patients of the greater Los Angeles area. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm. The facility is not open on Sundays.



Vermont Urgent Care provides an experienced team of Board Certified Emergency Physicians and a support staff of friendly and courteous medical practitioners professionally trained in urgent care and emergency room procedures. The walk-in clinic offers much of the same medical services that are typically found in local hospital emergency rooms but without the lengthy wait times and overly costly medical fees.



Urgent care services include x-ray technologies, onsite laboratory workups, and dispensary of medicinal IV fluids and injections. Other emergency medical services include treatment and diagnosis of bone fractures, cuts and lacerations, allergic reactions, STD evaluations, TB testing, and drug testing. Patients can also visit the walk-in clinic for bronchitis treatments, casting checks, suture removal, and other medical disorders that are not life threatening. Follow-up visits are also free of charge for up to seven days after the patient's initial visit.



The main objective of Vermont Urgent Care is to provide timely and professional urgent medical care at an affordable cost to the people of the greater Los Angeles area. By providing a relaxing and stress-free environment, patients receive the highest quality of medical care to speed and facilitate the recovery process. No appointments are necessary. Patients can visit the walk-in clinic during the normal hours of operation without experiencing long delays.



About Vermont Urgent Care

Los Angeles based Vermont Urgent Care offers a full range of treatment options for the diagnosis and treatment of illness and injuries through a Walk-in Clinic staffed with board-certified physicians and medical personnel. Information on the range of services offered by Vermont Urgent Care can be found on their website or by contacting the team directly at (213-386-2511). The primary office is located at 1435 S. Vermont Avenue, Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA.