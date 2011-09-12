CashAdvance.com Debuts Vermont Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2011 --CashAdvance.com is pleased to announce the creation of its Vermont Consumer Resource section, a valuable resource to Vermont consumers who are looking into obtaining a cash advance. While other payday lending sites can offer generic advice on a typical cash advance, CashAdvance.com offers a unique perspective, instead offering consumers information that pertains directly to them and their state of residence. Since laws concerning payday lending vary between states and are often subject to change, it is imperative that Vermont consumers have access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date information regarding their payday loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Vermont Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Vermont, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Potential borrowers who are interested in applying for a Vermont cash advance are encouraged to first check the Vermont Consumer Resource section to understand what current regulations exist within their state. Specific Vermont policy is addressed, including what is currently prohibited within the state in terms of payday lending.



For consumers who are having trouble making ends meet and need access to quick funds, CashAdvance.com also offers sound financial advice regarding alternatives to a cash advance in Vermont. A multitude of alternatives are addressed, including the option to apply for a title loan, how to inquire about an employer paycheck advance, and how to apply for a credit card. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Vermont consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.