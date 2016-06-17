Vernon, Connecticut Chiropractor Offers Patients Allergy Relief Through Acupuncture

Vernon, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Allergy sufferers in Vernon, CT no longer have to rely on over-the-counter (OTC) medicines but can receive allergy relief through acupuncture with the help of Dr. Gary E. Hartell at Acupuncture & Alternative Healthcare. Traditional OTC medications often have troubling side-effects, while acupuncture is safe and effective. The effectiveness of treating allergies through acupuncture was proven in a recent study at the University Medical Center in Berlin, where the group receiving acupuncture therapy experienced better relief than the groups receiving placebo or antihistamine treatments. Likewise, Dr. Gary Hartell and his staff are finding great success in treating patients for their allergies every day.



Acupuncture has been used to treat patients with allergies and other ailments for centuries in Eastern cultures and the practice is becoming more widespread and accepted in Western medicine as people are seeing its effectiveness. Traditional Chinese Medicine indicates allergies are a result of an imbalance in the body's meridian and organ systems, which may be from a variety of causes, such as stress, poor diet, or other toxins in our environment. After a duration of imbalances, the body's organs cannot function properly and the wei qi (pronounced way chee) does not circulate. In order for the body to be healthy, the wei qi must be the right quality and quantity.



Wei qi is similar to the Western idea of the body's immune system because qi protects and defends the body from foreign detriments, and if not protected, those substances lead to the onset of allergies. Additionally, if someone is qi deficient, then that person is more prone to allergies. By facilitating the flow of qi through the body, Dr. Hartell is able to greatly reduce and even eliminate symptoms of allergies in his patients.



Dr. Hartell may combine acupuncture with a recommendation of herbs, dietary changes, massage, and/or exercise. All together, these therapies achieve the healing process because the body can experience balance, as well as continued support. Dr. Hartell believes in complete natural health and knows that everyone can achieve better health overall by implementing all aspects of alternative medicine into one's life. At Acupuncture & Alternative Healthcare, Dr. Hartell and his staff provide comprehensive healthcare using only natural and homeopathic methods.



In addition to chiropractic, conventional acupuncture, and herbal medicine to treat a variety of conditions, Dr. Hartell also provides microlight vibration to treat patients with pain and also offers facial rejuvenation and weight loss services. Microlight removes blockages in the electrical pathways of the body that cause or aggravate pain. The light and microcurrents help the body to heal itself by lymph clearing, boosting cellular ATP levels, and promoting ionic neuropathy.



About Dr. Gary E. Hartell

Dr. Hartell's knowledge of natural medicine began in his childhood. As a child, his mother taught him common sense about how to take care of the human body and that love for nature and health has been his background. After becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic more than 30 years ago, he pursued education in acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbs. Dr. Hartell continues to expand his knowledge, study, and practice by relieving patients every day of common ailments through homeopathic medicine.



