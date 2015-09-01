Vernon, CT Acupuncturist Now Offers Microlight Non-Needle Acupuncture for Patients

Vernon, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Patients of Acupuncture & Alternative Healthcare in Vernon, CT now have access to some of the latest technology in acupuncture with mircolight vibrational technology offered by Dr. Gary Hartwell. This new treatment is a combination of frequency microcurrent with therapeutic color light that is highly effective for pain relief, rehabilitation, facial rejuvenation, and weight loss.



This new technology is exciting not only for the effective results that it provides, but it also offers patients who were previously wary of invasive needles the chance to get the same or better benefits with a more comfortable treatment. Microlight works by removing blockages in the electrical pathways of the body that create or aggravate pain and neuropathy. The color light and microcurrents support the body in healing itself from the inside out through lymph clearing, boosting cellular ATP levels, and promoting ionic transport through cell membranes.



With microlight technology, Dr. Hartell is able to provide patients experiencing acute and chronic pain with no drugs and no invasive measures. He is also able to offer accelerated healing and rehabilitation after injuries, surgery or stroke, support internal energetic balancing for the faster resolution of internal diseases and emotional conditions, and help support the recovery of patients with neurological degenerative conditions. Microlight technology is used by leading healthcare and esthetic professionals including not only acupuncturists, but also chiropractors, naturopaths, holistic medical doctors, physical therapists, body workers, estheticians, veterinarians, and other physicians dealing with pain, injury, or healing acceleration.



The history of using light for healing dates back to ancient Egypt and Greece, where it was used to relieve pain, promote healing, and for spiritual attunement purposes. Today, low level light is commonly used for cancer therapy, healing accelerations, the treatment of addictions, for pain relief, and for facial rejuvenation.



In addition to microlight technology, Dr. Hartell also offers conventional acupuncture and herbal medicine to treat a variety of conditions such as arthritis, depression, diabetes, hypertension, insomnia, back pain, stress, infertility, and more.



About Dr. Gary H. Hartell

Dr. Hartell has been involved in the alternative healthcare field for more than three decades. After his initial training as a Doctor of Chiropractic, he became specifically interest in acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbs. For more than 15 years Dr. Hartell has expanded his study and practice of homeopathic medicine and today helps patients from all across the state find relief from chronic and acute pain, allergies, digestive problems, chronic fatigue, and more.



For more information about Dr. Gary Hartell, Acupuncture & Alternative Healthcare, or the microlight non-needle acupuncture therapy he offers for patients in Vernon, CT, please visit www.ctpainclinic.com