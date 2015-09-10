Vernon Hills Dentist Dr. Craig Schussler Offers Pain-Free Dentistry with WaterLase Technology

Vernon Hills, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Dr. Craig Schussler, dentist in Vernon Hills, IL recently introduced WaterLase technology that is providing painless dentistry for patients, without the need for drills or anesthesia. WaterLase represents some of the latest technology available in the dental industry and Dr. Schussler's use of this device is part of his commitment to always providing his patients with the best level of care.



Traditional dental preparations for restorative procedures like fillings most often require the use of a shot or injection to numb the local area, along with a high-speed drill to remove the decay from the tooth. While this method is effective, patients simply do not like having to receive injections, hearing and feeling the drill in their mouths, and having to leave the office with a numb face. WaterLase eliminates virtually all of those problems and even speeds up the restoration process.



WaterLase technology combines water, air, and laser energy to create the same effect as a traditional dental drill. However, because WaterLase eliminates the need for a drill bit to come in direct contact with the tooth, it also eliminates the heat generation that is the source of most pain in these procedures. WaterLase continuously sprays water on the tooth as the laser cuts through the tooth, leaving patients with virtually no pain in the process, even without an injection.



WaterLase is particularly beneficial for patients who have allergies or sensitivities to conventional local anesthetic that is used for dental restorations. It helps put patients at ease who have a fear of needles or get anxiety when hearing or smelling the effects of the dental drill on their teeth.



With WaterLase, Dr. Schussler is able to provide more precise and also more sterile treatment for patients, providing them with a dramatically improved experience overall and ultimately, healthier smiles.



Beyond offering basic restorative dental services, Dr. Schussler also has advanced training in cosmetic dentistry. He offers services such as veneers, Lumineers, composite bonding, teeth whitening, and more. He uses other advanced technology in his office such as DEXIS digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, DIAGNOdent for early cavity detection, and more.



About Dr. Craig Schussler

Dr. Schussler has been practicing dentistry for nearly 30 years and has been treating patients at his current Vernon Hills office since 1991. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Dentistry and is a member of several professional dental organizations such as the ADA, Illinois State Dental Society, and the Chicago Dental Society.



