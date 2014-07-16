Vernon Hills Dentist Uses New Technology to Reduce Patient Discomfort

Vernon Hills, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Vernon Hills Dentist owner and provider, Dr. Craig Shussler has at his disposal a line of state-of-the-art dental technology. These cutting-edge implements are helping him to increase the positive reactions his patients have to treatment through their ability to reduce treatment time, patient discomfort, painful recovery and lengthy office visits. Using the most current available tools at this disposal, Dr. Shussler encourages more regular visits and checkups for the patients who benefit from improved care, preventative techniques and education about what happens during procedures and how they can maintain better oral hygiene at home.



Among the tools in the Vernon Hills Dentist arsenal is the DEXIS Digital X-ray imager. Modern digital radiology requires the use of a tiny fraction of the energy that was once required for x-rays, reducing the time and risk exponentially to near negligible degrees. A tiny electronic sensor captures an x-ray image which, once exposed, is transferred to a computer that enables immediate viewing. This reduction in time and radiation makes the process painless and easy for patients who gain powerful insight into the procedure.



The Intraoral camera allows the doctor to display to the patient the inner workings and conditions of the mouth, and brings out detail which can be difficult to detect with the naked eye. Dr. Shussler finds that when patients can see for themselves the condition of the mouth and teeth, they better understand the required treatments and are inspired to improve hygiene at home.



The DIAGNOdent system is an example of technologically advanced cavity detection for modern preventive dentistry. During the quick procedure, a laser is used to detect tooth decay in the back teeth. With the DIAGNOdent instrument, the doctor can locate and identify cavities in the early stages before they become deeper, more painful and extensive problems that require fillings, drilling or removal. Many times, the early stage cavities can be resolved without drilling or anesthetic.



Finally, the WaterLase dental laser is a new tool that has a variety of uses in dentistry which alleviate the need for anesthetic. Many patients do not respond to Novocaine or are allergic to anesthetic, and even more have a fear of needles which keep them from the dentist’s chair altogether. WaterLase removes the needle and drugs from the equation altogether, allowing many procedures like tooth decay removal, removal of gum tissue and much more, with reduced post-operative discomfort and a decreased healing time. The laser also treats canker sores more quickly and comfortably.



To learn more about the advanced range of care available from Vernon Hills Dentist, visit them online at www.vernonhillsdentist.com.