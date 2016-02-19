Vernon Hills, IL Dentist Introduces New Patient Specials for Reduced-Cost Dental Care

Vernon Hills, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Vernon Hills Dentist Dr. Craig Schussler and his staff recently introduced several new specials for first-time patients that are giving them access to reduced-cost dental care. These new patients specials are just one of the ways Dr. Schussler and his staff are encouraging more patients to take a proactive approach to improving and maintaining their oral health.



As part of these new patient specials, adults 21 and older can receive an exam, a full set of X-rays, and a dental cleaning for $98.00. Students ages 16-20 can receive an exam, a dental cleaning, and four bitewing X-rays for $71.00. For children 15 years and younger, Dr. Schussler is offer a dental cleaning, exam, and two bitewing x-rays for $45.00. Seniors can also receive 10% all services at Vernon Hills Dentists, and all new patients can access professional teeth whitening for just $100.



All patients of Dr. Schussler have access to digital X-rays which is more convenient for the patient, produces a more accurate image, and also significantly reduces the amount of radiation that patients are exposed to. These digital X-rays do not have to be developed like traditional film and can easily be transferred as digital files through email, if needed.



Dr. Schussler and his staff at Vernon Hills Dentist specialize in cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry. Preventive care and patient education are paramount at Vernon Hills Dentist, and Dr. Schussler recently added new advanced technology that is helping to detect cavities earlier than traditional X-rays or visual exams. With this new technology, Dr. Schussler can detect cavities in their very earliest stages, which means they can often be restored without drilling or even anesthetic. Additionally, Dr. Schussler's patients have access to WaterLase technology that takes the pain, drilling, and anesthesia out of restorative dentistry. This advanced device uses a patented combination of high powered water, air, and laser energy that creates the same effect as a dental drill, just without the noise, heat, and friction on the tooth.



Patients who have healthy teeth but are unhappy with the appearance of their smile can take advantage of the cosmetic services Dr. Schussler offers at his Vernon Hills office. Some of these services include composite bonding, traditional veneers, Lumineers, and teeth bleaching.



About Dr. Craig Schussler

Dr. Schussler is an Illinois native who has been in private practice for three decades and has been treating patients at his current Vernon Hills office for 25 years. Dr. Schussler completed his DDS degree at University of Illinois College of Dentistry and throughout his career has continued to complete an array of continuing education courses. He is a member of the Illinois State Dental Society, the Chicago Dental Society, and the ADA.



For more information about Dr. Craig Schussler and the new patient specials he is offering for dental patients in Vernon Hills, IL please visit www.vernonhillsdentist.com.