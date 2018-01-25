Glen Mills, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --On January 16th Versify Solutions Inc., unveiled its latest powerhouse version of their Versify Generation OMS™, Versify Transmission OMS™, NERC Wind GADS module and Versify PORTAL™ solutions.



Versify's Outage Management Software provides an easy solution to Outage Planning, Outage Scheduling and Outage Coordination. A few highlights of the new features in the Generation Outage Management System and Transmission Outage Management System include integration with CAISO EIM (added to the existing PJM, MISO, ERCOT, SPP and CAISO outage integration), a new Report Scheduler, Recurring Outages, a newly updated Real-Time Outage screen, linking of Outages and Events and a new Transmission Switching Orders workflow.



The all new NERC Wind GADS module provides support for NERC's reporting of 200+MW wind farms. Versify's NERC Wind GADS application can be configured to automatically identify turbine fault codes from various turbine manufacturers (e.g. Siemens, GE, Vestas, Mitsubishi, Suzlon, etc.) and assign them to the NERC GADS system and component codes. Versify is one of the first outage management vendors to provide a comprehensive module to generate the required NERC GADS reports based on the automated events captured by the Outage Management software.



Advancements to Versify PORTAL™ provides an advanced logbook for Operator Logs, Shift Turnover, Safe Work Permit, Equipment State Alarms, Market Price Alarms and a host of other Plant Operations, Control Center and Field Force solutions. Versify PORTAL™ manages your business rules, tracks multiple approvals and provides routing of information between business departments simplifying complex processes and reducing errors. The advanced workflow engine provides limitless possibilities for transforming the paper, forms, spreadsheets and emails into a digitized format in a single platform.



Versify Solutions, Inc. (http://www.versify.com) is a pioneer and leading provider of advanced enterprise situational awareness solutions for the electric power industry. Versify's application suite is a first-to-market software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform that uniquely addresses major challenges faced by companies involved in the generation, transmission, and sale of electric power. Renewable energy operators, utilities and merchant power producers alike, leverage the Company's solutions to enable key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs, mitigating compliance risks, and operating critical infrastructure assets more efficiently. Versify's OMS™ Outage Management System provides Generation Outage Management software, Transmission Outage Management software, NERC GADS/TADS reporting and is workflow enabled. Versify's PORTAL™ provides Asset Management software, Operator Logs, NERC Compliance software and is workflow enabled.



For more information, please visit http://www.versify.com/.