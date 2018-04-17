Glen Mills, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Versify announces a new release of ExecView™ Application, the newest in their suite of energy industry applications. Versify ExecView™ delivers much needed energy analytics, dashboards and reporting for executives, as well as asset and portfolio managers. Versify continues to lead the pack in energy industry software specifically targeted for renewable and clean energy, utilities and merchant power producers.



Versify ExecView™ provides the latest technology utilizing Versify's advanced web-based desktop and mobile platform. Seamlessly combining business intelligence and analytics from multiple data sources provides a distinctive edge in revenue and performance management. The robust collection of data sources and KPIs provides insights into the commercial, operational and reliability performance of the portfolio. This next generation of data visualization for renewables and fossil generation is available quickly and easily through standard web browsers and mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.



"ExecView fills the gap in consolidated generation analytics and reporting. No other solution offers such a thorough capability to provide management with portfolio level reporting" stated John Finley, Versify's Vice President of Client Services.



With Versify's rapid deployment capability organizations can quickly gain access to highly interactive drill-down dashboards and analytical reporting. The solution facilitates awareness and intelligence about market conditions, commercial opportunities, portfolio performance and standard energy industry KPIs all in a single platform. Here are just a few key benefits of Versify ExecView™:



- Provides near real-time visibility of asset performance across multiple stakeholders

- Eliminates manual report creation and distribution providing huge time savings and do-more-with-less

- Provides standardized reporting across the portfolio that can be shared across the organization

- Provides out of the box industry standard KPIs for rapid deployment

- Easily adaptable to unique customer requirements

- "Normalizes" data across multiple types of generation assets and manufacturers (turbines, inverters, etc.)

- Low IT overhead utilizing Versify's fully hosted solution



Versify Solutions, Inc. (http://www.versify.com) is a pioneer and leading provider of advanced enterprise situational awareness solutions for the electric power industry. Versify's application suite is a first-to-market software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform that uniquely addresses major challenges faced by companies involved in the generation, transmission, and sale of electric power. Renewable energy operators, utilities, merchant power producers and transmission owners alike leverage the Company's solutions to enable key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs, mitigating compliance risks, and operating critical infrastructure assets more efficiently. Versify's OMS™ Outage Management System provides Generation Outage Management software, Transmission Outage Management software, NERC GADS/TADS reporting and is workflow enabled. Versify's PORTAL™ provides Asset Management software, Operator Logs, NERC Compliance software and is workflow enabled. Versify ExecView™ provides energy industry business intelligence, analytics and reporting combining data into a single solution including commercial, revenue, market pricing, operations, performance and reliability information. For more information, please visit http://www.versify.com/.