Glen Mills, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --Versify announces the release of Versify Workforce, the latest in their suite of energy, utilities and industrial applications. Versify Workforce streamlines and simplifies the Control of Work procedures in support of OSHA and HSE safety standards and best practices. Key safety procedures such as work permits, job hazard analysis (JHA), job safety analysis (JSA), switching orders, isolations and lockout tagout (LOTO) can be configured by the customer to their requirements.
Versify continues to lead the pack in energy, utilities and industrial software targeted for control room operators, field technicians, maintenance crews, construction crews and engineers. By leveraging digital logbook, workflow engine and electronic form builder that comes standard with Workforce, customers can create their own digital forms and processes and route those forms for review and approval throughout the organization.
Versify Workforce provides the latest technology utilizing Versify's advanced web-based desktop and mobile platform. Workforce allows field technicians and maintenance crews the ability to access their electronic forms and instructions on mobile devices such as a tablet or smartphone.
"Workforce helps advance and streamline the maintenance and construction process. By making safety management tools available on tablets and smartphones, we can reduce the administrative burden on staff and increase compliance and communications." stated John Finley, Versify's Vice President of Client Services.
With OSHA and HSE standards surrounding safety management, a consistent and effective Control of Work (COW) or Integrated Safe System of Work (ISSOW) procedure is critical. Versify Workforce helps customers ensure their workforce is executing safety management the right way at the right time. Versify is helping organizations comply with OSHA, HSE and other compliance and standards by providing digitized starter templates such as:
- Control of Work (COW)
- Permit to Work (PTW)
- Job Hazard Analysis (JHA)
- Job Safety Analysis (JSA)
- Switching Orders & Isolations
- Lockout Tagout (LOTO)
- Compliance
- Safety Dashboards & Reporting
- Mobile and Workflow Enabled
About Versify Solutions, Inc.
Versify Solutions, Inc. (http://www.versify.com) is a pioneer and leading provider of advanced enterprise situational awareness solutions for the electric power industry. Versify's application suite is a first-to-market software-as-a-service("SaaS") platform that uniquely addresses major challenges faced by companies involved in the generation, transmission, and sale of electric power. Renewable energy operators, utilities, merchant power producers and transmission owners alike leverage the Company's solutions to enable key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs, mitigating compliance risks, and operating critical infrastructure assets more efficiently. Versify's OMS Outage Management System provides Generation Outage Management software, Transmission Outage Management software, NERC GADS/TADS reporting and is workflow enabled. Versify's PORTAL provides Asset Management software, Digital Logbook, NERC Compliance software and is workflow enabled. Versify ExecView provides energy industry business intelligence, analytics and reporting combining data into a single solution including commercial, revenue, market pricing, operations, performance and reliability information.
