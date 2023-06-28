Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, works with many different facilities for a variety of organizations to help them become ADA compliant, and vertical platform lifts are a common and economical solution in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas. These are not like traditional elevators in that they don't travel many floors, but instead provide a space-saving alternative to become compliant by providing a safe means of accommodating those individuals who have mobility issues.



Many times, facilities are looking for a cost-effective answer to become ADA compliant for their building. Ramps are a common, low-tech option, however they take up a lot of room. The higher the elevation change between the ground and the building entrance, the more space a ramp will take up. This isn't always feasible, and that's where an outdoor vertical platform lift can be a perfect solution.



Indoors presents the same problems, especially for space for a ramp. A building may not be ideal for an elevator because of the cost and space required for a traditional hoistway. The vertical platform lifts can be installed where it won't impact the building traffic patterns. These are some of the best solutions available, and come in both enclosed and open options.



Will property owners be installing a vertical platform lift permanently or is this a temporary installation? How many floors does it need to travel? Will property owners limit this to passengers only or will they also use this to move objects like inventory? These are just some of the questions that they will work through with clients in order to provide the best options for a vertical platform lift.



The vertical platform lifts have not only a good amount of engineering to them, but they also have good looks as well. Clients can have a vertical platform lift that matches the décor of their building interior or exterior. Today's ADA platform lifts come in a variety of colors and also have a nice clean, finished look. When it comes to making sure that a building or business is compliant with rules and regulations in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas, contact Access Elevator to learn about all of the options for vertical platform lifts.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.