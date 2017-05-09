Vertical Staffing Resources Inc Announces Acquisition of Chain Employment Services

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Vertical Staffing Resources Inc. (www.verticalstaffingresources.com) is proud to announce a merger with Chain Employment Services in Ontario, Canada. Vertical's merger with Chain comes on the heels of being listed as Canadian Business Magazines 41st Fastest Growing Profit50 organization for 2016.



"Servicing several cities and rural towns in the Southern Ontario region. Chain Employment Services adds a stronger presence in the Niagara and surrounding areas for Vertical, this was our strategy," says Verticals Anthony Calce, President and CEO. Over the next few months, Chain Employment Services will become Vertical Staffing Resources Inc. Vertical confirms that the details of the merger solely involve the client portfolio as opposed to a share or asset sale.



Sandra Balaban, Chain Employment Services Owner, will join the team at Vertical as a Senior Strategic Relationship Manager. "I am very excited to be a part of such a reputable company. Working alongside Anthony Calce and the rest of the Vertical family. This will result in the collaboration of a power team that will take this organization to new heights," says Balaban.



"We are very happy and excited to announce that Sandra Balaban will partnering with Vertical to help build, maintain and improve our client base moving forward," says Anthony Calce. He goes on to add, "She is a true sales professional and we are very lucky to have her on our team."



With this Vertical's first merger, strategic growth through, organic, mergers and acquisitions will be its major focus to obtaining their goal of being the largest privately owned staffing company in Canada.



About Vertical Staffing Resources

Vertical is an Industrial Specific Temporary and Permanent Recruitment Specialist firm, opening its doors for the first time in January of 2013 in Brampton, ON. Since then, the organization has experienced significant growth to over four (4) Branches in four (4) major cities in Ontario including Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton and Stoney Creek. Vertical has plans to open three (3) more offices in Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver by Q2 2018, making them a National Recruitment Firm.



Along with being listed as the 41st Canada's Top New Growth Company by PROFIT and Canadian Business Magazine, Vertical has also been named as one of the "Best Staffing Companies to do Business with" by Readers Choice and the Mississauga News for 2013.



