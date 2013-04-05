Vescovo Toyota Owner Passes Torch to Next Generation of Family Management

Las Cruces, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces will mark the latest milestone in its rich history when George Vescovo, representing the second generation of family management, begins his new role as president.



The auto dealer, located in Las Cruces, serves south central New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas area with a wide selection of new and used Toyota vehicles. As the torch gets passed from one generation to the next, the dealership will continue to offer customers the same level of service and expert assistance that has made it a true leader in the region.



“I am very proud to announce that my son and his wife, Amanda, will assume control of Vescovo Toyota,” said Paul Vescovo, founder of the dealership. “George has been in the family business most of his adult life, and he knows how important it is to our family, our staff and our customers to continue the same quality and commitment we’ve established over the past 31 years. This is a great time for our company, and our family looks forward to many more years of doing business in the Las Cruces area.”



Founded in 1982, Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces focuses on making the car buying process as quick and hassle-free as possible, with a dedicated team of automotive professionals who inform customers, but don’t pressure them into making a purchase. The dealer also assists with financing, helping people secure favorable options that allow them to find and buy the car, truck or SUV they want or need. This high level of service extends to individuals who may have bad credit or no credit, or who are first-time automobile buyers.



In addition, the auto dealer has a reputable service and parts department, made up of honest, skilled and experienced professionals. The department is open Saturday to fit its customers’ busy schedules, and offers competitive pricing for its wide range of auto maintenance services.



“It’s an honor to assume the role of president of Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces, a company that my family has taken great pride in for the past three decades,” said George Vescovo. “Throughout the years, the values of providing great customer service, competitive pricing and reliable information on a wide range of vehicles have been engrained in me. I look forward to keeping our business growing and continuing our work with so many of our friends and neighbors in this community.”



The auto dealer will hold a grand reopening event on April 18, 2013, featuring special pricing on many new and used Toyota automobiles. To learn more about Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces, visit http://www.vescovotoyota.com.