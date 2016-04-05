Vesper Awarded Diners' Choice Award by Customers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --From Philadelphia's fast-growing restaurant scene, local customers have honored Vesper Restaurant with OpenTable's Diners' Choice Award for March 2016. A modern day twist on the traditional supper club, Vesper has brought culinary innovation and a uniquely inclusive restaurant experience to the Center City dining scene. OpenTable fans and local foodies commend Vesper's versatility as both neighborhood gem with a vibrant bar atmosphere as well as an elegant location for special occasions and date nights. Added to this versatility is Vesper stage's nightly live music performances, making Vesper a dynamic standout and a must visit for Philadelphians.



Tucked away in the heart of Center City, the recently restored restaurant retains a historic quality in a romantic and intimate interior. Beginning at the bar, patrons with discerning palates can sip on classic cocktails and in-house creations handcrafted by seasoned bartenders. Dubbed "fit for foodies" by OpenTable, Vesper's menu offerings are primarily share plates that change based on seasonable availability and flavoring. As the chefs offer up fresh, innovative creations, frequent patrons can always discover a new dish to savor. In addition to Vesper's inherent ambiance, OpenTable customers were particularly taken by a waitstaff described as friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable.



As added appeal, many OpenTable and first-time Vesper customers are delighted to discover the restaurant showcases live music every night of the week. Drawing on Philadelphia's vast cultural wealth, the Vesper stage features local and international talent performing a variety of genres, with an inclination towards jazz and blues. Along with live music, Vesper has hosted other forms of live entertainment including dancing lessons and magicians. Vesper's convenient Center City location also makes it a popular dining destination before attending plays on the Avenue of the Arts and other area events.



About Vesper Restaurant

From classic cocktails to dancing and live music, Vesper Restaurant creates an all-inclusive experience with an entire evening's worth of entertainment acclaimed by OpenTable users and local foodies alike. This versatility makes Vesper a popular choice for Happy Hour, group gatherings, romantic dates, and special occasions. Even without a specific event, customers will find themselves transported by Vesper's atmosphere and cuisine, turning a normal night into a cause for celebration.