Vesper Creates a Timeless Mother's Day Experience

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Vesper Restaurant is throwing a lavish three day celebration for Mother's Day from Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th. Since their re-opening in 2015, the Center City restaurant has distinguished itself from the crowded Philadelphia culinary scene as a refined atmosphere for enjoying leisurely evenings and celebrating special occasions. As tribute to mothers and their families, Vesper is going all out to extend the holiday into three days of revelry with a special prix fixe dinner menu and nightly live music. Backed by Vesper's friendly and knowledgeable waitstaff, their Mother's Day weekend will lavish mothers with a timeless dining experience.



Hidden in the heart of Center City, Vesper is a modern-day supper club with an Old World feel. Patrons feel transported to a bygone era as soon as they step into the recently restored restaurant with its elegant furnishings, soft lighting, and distinguished ambiance. Vesper's menu is designed in the style of a classic supper club with innovative share plates crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients. For Mother's Day, Vesper will be featuring a three-course prix fixe dinner menu of their most popular dishes. Alongside their evolving menu, Vesper's expert bartenders serve up classic cocktails 'without the twist' as well as a diverse wine and craft beer list. In line with curating an entire evening's worth of entertainment, Vesper also welcomes local and international talent to their stage every night, framing each meal and cocktail with the distinctive ambiance of live music.



Vesper Restaurant creates a uniquely all-inclusive experience that recalls a bygone era when an evening out was an event to celebrate. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and get in the supper club spirit of enjoying a leisurely and delicious meal among good company. "Mother's Day is only once a year, however we want to see all mothers, step mothers, Grandmothers, wives, and other maternal figures recognized and honored for more than one day," explained General Manager John Doyle. With the party ongoing from Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th, guests can pay tribute to all of the women who touch their lives. From drinks to dancing, Vesper will create a Mother's Day experience as timeless as a mother's love.



About Vesper

Vesper was founded in 2015 by owners Brendan Smith (Smith's Bar and Restaurant, Milk House), Chuck Ercole (Misconduct Tavern), and John Barry (Smith's Bar and Restaurant) as a space for today's connoisseurs to enjoy a leisurely meal. In its past life as a speakeasy, Philadelphia's brass would meet here in its underground cavern room to strike off-the-record deals. This history still resonates throughout the restaurant, recently revitalized into a refined hideaway in the heart of Center City.