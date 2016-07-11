Vesper Premiers Extended Happy Hour

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --In time for summer, Vesper Restaurant is premiering a new, late-night happy hour event called the Vesper Hour. Every Wednesday this summer, Vesper will offer their drink and food specials from 7:00pm to 10:00pm at their convenient Center City location. A modern day twist on the traditional supper club, Vesper views an evening out an as experience to be cherished and offers dinner, drinks, and live music seven nights a week. With Vesper's growing reputation throughout the foodie city, the Vesper Hour falls in line with their dedication to creating unique and fulfilling nights out even during the week.



Conveniently located in Center City, Philadelphia, Vesper is already a popular destination for Happy Hour, group gatherings, romantic dates, and special occasions. The Vesper Hour will appeal to people who work or live in the area along with those who cannot attend the usual happy hours or simply want to continue partying. With its shadowy past of mob deals, bathtub gin, and general debauchery, Vesper is a unique venue for celebrating Happy Hour in Prohibition style. After the sun sets, the intimate restaurant creates a relaxing, removed oasis for appreciating the complexity of a cocktail, every fresh ingredient, and absorbing conversation.



The Vesper Hour offers all of Vesper's normal drink specials from 7pm to 10pm. Vesper's experienced and affable bartenders are known for crafting 'classic cocktails without the twist,' familiar favorites carefully crafted with high-quality ingredients and liquor. Guests with discerning palates can enjoy a number of Vesper's most popular cocktails including an Old Fashioned, Dutch Mule, Flu Shot, and Danny Boy for eight dollars during Vesper Hour. Vesper also boasts an extensive and diverse wine list that pairs well with their menu items. During Vesper Hour, patrons can enjoy carafes of red or white wine for only ten dollars. On tap, by the bottle or can, Vesper's wide selection of beer will appeal to even craft beer aficionados.



Vesper Restaurant is excited to extend their Happy Hour offerings in their exclusive summer event the Vesper Hour. Already a popular destination due to their carefully crafted cocktails and extensive beer and wine offerings, Vesper believes in the sanctity of an evening's pleasure and offering exceptional customer service to all their patrons. The Vesper Hour will be an opportunity for new and old customers to enjoy Vesper's gourmet food and complex cocktails for a discounted price later at night. Summer is short and Happy Hours should last longer than an hour, and now Vesper has created a chance to continue the enjoyment late into the night.



About Vesper

Vesper was founded in 2015 by owners Brendan Smith (Smith's Bar and Restaurant, Milk House), Chuck Ercole (Misconduct Tavern), and John Barry (Smith's Bar and Restaurant) as a space for today's connoisseurs to enjoy a leisurely meal. In its past life as a speakeasy, Philadelphia's brass would meet here in its underground cavern room to strike off-the-record deals. This history still resonates throughout the restaurant, recently revitalized into a refined hideaway in the heart of Center City at 223 S Sydenham Street.