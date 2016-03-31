Vesper Welcomes Live Music 7 Nights a Week

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Every night of the week, Vesper Restaurant welcomes local and national musicians from a variety of genres to provide ambiance and entertainment for diners. Within the romantic oasis of Vesper, audiences are treated to performances that are uniquely intimate and engaging. Patrons can enjoy a full evening of entertainment, starting with cocktails at the bar, dinner in the lounge, then dancing to live music by the stage. From live blues and jazz to Sinatra covers and DJ nights, there is something for everyone, every night, to experience at Vesper.



In a city teeming with arts and culture, Vesper Restaurant is excited to support local talent by providing a nightly venue for live music. Primarily they present blues and jazz music, creating the unique atmosphere of live entertainment for diners. The restaurant has hosted many local favorites including The Gin Canaries, Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society, A Man About A Horse, and Soul City Shakedown. Recently Vesper began running themed music nights with funk music on Funky Fridays and talented crooners doing their best Ole Blue Eyes impression on Sinatra Saturdays.



Through a new partnership with local event producer Jazz It Up Philly, Vesper now hosts two monthly showcases: the Jazz It Up Spotlight Series every second Wednesday and the Blues Review every fourth Tuesday. Jazz It Up Philly's mission is to promote up-and-coming local jazz and blues artists by presenting live music throughout Philadelphia. At Vesper, Jazz It Up Philly has found a welcoming venue already tied into the city's rich musical history. In partnership with the Philadelphia Arts Culture and the Creative Economy, Jazz It Up Philly will be presenting several showcases at Vesper as part of April's International Jazz Appreciation Month.



Nightly live music is just one of the ways Vesper stands out from the restaurant crowd of Philadelphia. Since re-opening in 2015, Vesper has sought to make an evening spent within its historic interior an inclusive experience: from drinks to dinner then dancing. In addition to music, Vesper has hosted other forms of live entertainment including magicians and dance lessons. Recalling the charm of a 1940s supper club, this inclusiveness makes Vesper a popular choice for date nights and special events. Any night of the week, however, can become a special event at Vesper.