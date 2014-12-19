Vestpakz Spends the Holidays at FAO Schwarz NYC After Exhibiting at the Smithsonian

Live Oak, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --Joining the likes of Ford, Caterpillar, Qualcomm and the USDA an inspiring product created by a 6th grader makes its way to the front of the line. Just back from exhibiting to over 35,000 guests at the first Smithsonian Innovation Festival Vestpakz now finds itself on some famous 150-year old retail shelves. The hybrid vest/backpack will grace the aisles of FAO Schwarz NYC for Christmas shoppers in search of a famous, healthy approach to a carryall.



Seen in 2003 on the Oprah Winfrey Show's 'Million Dollar Idea Challenge' the Vestpakz is anything but a lightweight. Unless of course it comes to it's ingenious ability to evenly distribute the weight of what's being carried on the shoulders of its wearer. The vest's patented technology brings ergonomic functionality to school or recreation with stylish zippered pockets. Two rear padded backpack zipper compartments hold larger goods while two front zippered and side slip pockets do even more "heavy lifting".



Very possibly the most impressive part of the Vestpakz story is its creator. Designed by Christen Wooley Bell for a 6th grade science project in 1999 the product has inspired a generation of pint-sized inventors.



Michael Wooley, CFO of Vestpakz said of the whirlwind month for the product, "When we exhibited in early November at the Smithsonian we were so proud to be one of ten innovations that was selected for the first time event. Now we carry that enthusiasm to FAO Schwarz to give kids and their parents a chance to appreciate what the excitement for Vestpakz is about."



Vestpakz is also sold in national retail stores like Walmart as well as online in partnership with Eastsport.



Vestpakz is a company based in Live Oak, Florida whose flagship product is a vest-like backpack created by Christen Wooley Bell. Since it's creation in 1999 Vestpakz has been highlighted on The Oprah Winfrey Show and was recently included in the first Smithsonian Innovation Festival in Washington D.C. The festival was in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



Vestpakz are available in three colors - pink sizzle, black and camo and retails for $19.99.



