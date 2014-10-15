Sommerville, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --SVG Productions and the Armory are teaming up to bring the creepy, the horrific and the spooky to the Center for the Arts at The Armory. This event plans to turn the theatre of the Armory into a haunted maze full of ghosts, ghouls and demons destined to make the audience scream! Get ready for scary special effects and macabre monsters.



“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday” states producer Matthew Martino. “And it’s time that Somerville puts on a Halloween show that has something for everyone.”



In addition to the big haunted maze, The Armory of Horror plans to have a family day for kids that is a little less scary and has special activities for children looking to celebrate the Halloween in a cool and fun place. There will also be special lights on backstage tour that will show folks all the secrets lurking in the shadows and shed light on how a Haunted House is produced!



Lead by veteran haunted attraction and horror movie producer Matthew Martino, The Armory of Horror brings decades of experience to the table to create this show. Matt is a local Somerville resident who has worked at Halloween shows such as Spookyworld, Castle of the Damned and Horrorville. He is excited to bring such a thrilling event to his hometown.



The Armory of Horror is open October 24th, 25th, 30th, 31st and November 1st from 6pm to 10pm. Art at the Armory is located at 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids. The lights on tour is from 2pm to 4pm on October 26th and is free with a donation. Family day is November 2nd from noon to 4pm and all family members are only $5!



Contact:

Matthew Martino

Executive Director

MTMartino@SVGFilms.com

(617) 653-5959



For more information visit http://www.ArmoryofHorror.com.