Veteran Race Car Driver to Participate in Vintage Car Competitive Rally

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2012 --The Great Race starts in Traverse City, Michigan. From there, it will run north along Lake Michigan to the Upper Peninsula, cross into Canada at Sault Ste. Marie, then travel east along the north shore of Lake Huron, south toward Lake Ontario and east toward the crossing back into the United States at Thousand Islands, then back west along the south shore of Lake Erie and toward its finish line in the Detroit area. In all, the race will cover 2,000 miles, cross four states and one Canadian province, and afford sights of all five Great Lakes.



The Great Race is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1969 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle. For more information on the Great Race visit http://www.greatrace.com



