Veteran Stage Manager Daniel B. Morgan Pens "Last Stage Manager Standing" a Tell-All Book About New York City Television

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --Peter Jennings. Captain Kangaroo. Diane Sawyer. Bill O'Reilly. Martha Stewart. These names and so many others conjure images and impressions of television greatness. From entertaining us as children to informing us as adults to enhancing our lives, we turn to television to open a window on the world.



Through his book "Last Manager Standing" Daniel B. Morgan takes you on a tour of the underworld of television that the public never knew existed. Working behind the cameras on news broadcasts, sports shows, soap operas, children's shows and even commercials, the reader is treated to direct access to Mr. Morgan's fly-on-the-wall view of the news anchors, stars and celebrities when they're not on camera.



While some shared moments are certainly juicy, there's plenty of eye-opening information and serious moments such as Mr. Morgan's marathon keeping the studio in order during the continuous chaos of live coverage of 9/11 mixed with his own insights and pearls of wisdom he accumulated during his fifty years working in television.



With an introduction by Connie Chung and filled with quotes and references to other TV legends and veterans, this is a non-fiction book that seems to make quite a few forays into fiction; but doesn't.



Coming in at a hefty 350 pages, not a single page goes to waste with words of wisdoms, hysterical off-camera shenanigans and endless insights and perspectives of TV personalities and the TV business itself. Anyone who has s enjoyed watching television at any point over the last 50 years will enjoy this book.



The Last Manager Standing has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon.com thanks to dozens of glowing reviews. It's available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle formats.



The official Last Stage Manager Standing Website - http://bit.ly/1S6Jnwn



About Daniel B. Morgan

Daniel B. Morgan is a veteran TV Stage Manager, whose 50 years of experience working on a wide range of shows (ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS) has given him a unique take on what goes on behind the scenes, the story behind the story. His eclectic array of clever anecdotes, irreverent character portraits (real names included!) and poignant tales of what it was like working on some of the most iconic shows of the past several decades is a fun and diverse chronicle of the history of television. He had the opportunity to work with some of the same people that he and his Grandma grew up watching on TV...from Douglas Edwards and Captain Kangaroo to As the World Turns and The Edge of Night ...Dan worked on major news shows on every network, working closely with Walter Cronkite, Robin MacNeil, Dan Rather, Diane Sawyer, and many more. He won a Peabody Award for his work on 9/11 with the late Peter Jennings