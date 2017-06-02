Veterans 360 Inc. Launches the First Transition Support Smartphone Application

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Veterans 360 has launched T-Rapp, a veteran centric smartphone application (Android/iOS) designed to connect today's young veterans to the information and support that they need, when and how they need it.



Rick Collins Founder of Veterans 360 notes: "There is no shortage of support for our veterans but we are simply not connecting them to that support or we are sitting back and waiting for them to come to us. Amazingly, we still rely on printed literature, PowerPoint presentations, web sites and 800 numbers to guide our young veterans through an already challenging transition process. Today, veterans are not even provided with the most basic smartphone application to help them navigate the large gap between military service, the veterans support arena and their 45,000+ member organizations. That is about to change."



Veterans 360 is addressing this significant weakness in the transition support process. Veterans 360 has been able to leverage their experience in the transition and mental health arenas to design an easy to use application with an intuitive administrator interface. T-Rapp uses the latest technology and can manage documents, information sharing, push communications, social media, chat, messenger and location aware features.



Veterans 360 needs your support to enable wide spread acceptance of the application. Visit their crowdfunding campaign to learn more and provide financial assistance to keep this important work moving forward. (https://give.classy.org/t-rapp)



T-Rapp has received very positive feedback from Government agencies in the US and Australia. Also, agreements have been reached and presentations made to a who's who of US non-profits, veterans support teams and first responder departments in the spirit of collaboration and information sharing.



Every T-Rapp download that connects a veteran to information and or resources provides us all with a chance to save a life.



About Veterans 360 Inc.

Veterans 360 Inc. is a San Diego based veteran centric 501(C)(3) # 45-3713823 and a Guidestar Gold Partner. Veterans 360 has been actively supporting young veterans since 2011. T-Rapp is a NOT-FOR-PROFIT application.