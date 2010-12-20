"Messages to our Military" Videos Offered Free by Local Mortgage Banker

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2010 -- Steve Mancilla, a local mortgage banker, located in San Diego, California is offering to the families in San Diego County, California that have family members serving overseas for our Armed Forces a special free gift. Steve Mancilla wants to help by having these families come to his offices and record a three to five minute "Message to our Military" video on his equipment. The video will be sent to their loved ones overseas via email. The video itself is not sent but the link that they can click on will play the video for their soldier to view as many times as they wish.



"We are always trying to give something back to our community" states Steve Mancilla, brain child of the "Message to our Military" idea. We are currently offering Free Home Buyer seminars and workshops weekly. For Active military and Veterans eligible for VA Home Loans, we offer Free online workshops weekly. For Seniors, we have a special workshop educating them on the benefits of a Reverse Mortgage. Plus our website http://www.CalSteve.com is dedicated to giving as much information as possible to the public in the form of Free reports about having a healthy credit score and the home buying process.



"We are very active in our community and are always looking for more ways to help" said Steve Mancilla a mortgage banker with First Cal. He continued saying: "It only makes sense to use our technology to help the families in San Diego County that have loved ones serving our country abroad, send a video message to them from their families. I'm sure after the holidays it can get pretty lonely and quiet when you are so far away. What we would like to do is to offer this to more counties in time, then eventually the entire state."



Here's how it works: If you would like to send a free video to your family member that is serving our country in the armed forces, call The Offices of Steve Mancilla at 619-955- 6323 or email us at Steve@CalSteve.com and put "Message for our Military" in the Subject line. You will then schedule your time to come to the Offices of Steve Mancilla located at 501 West Broadway, 8th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.



We look forward to sending your loved one a personalized one-of-a-kind message from you and your family. Please bring a valid email address of your proud veteran and we'll see you soon!



Steve Mancilla is a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist specializing in residential government home loans as a mortgage banker with First California Mortgage Co. He brings over 10 years of industry knowledge and experience to his clients. He's had the privilege of assisting thousands of clients not only achieve their dream of homeownership, but also professionally manage their home loan debt in a way that takes advantage of any market shifts to save enormously.



If you would like more information or schedule a FREE Consultation please contact the Offices of Steve Mancilla at 619-955-6323 or email Steve at Steve@CalSteve.com For FREE Online Home Buyer workshops, visit http://www.CalSteve.com

