Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools Announces Its Debut Attendance at the AWFS Fair

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --Supplier of easy woodworking tool solutions and specialist manufacturer, Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools announces that it is attending for the first time the AWFS® Fair on July 22 – 25 in Las Vegas, Nev. Vexor (Booth #9146) will join hundreds of the nation's most popular woodworking tool manufacturers at one of the largest industry gatherings in the world.



The AWFS® Fair (Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers), known as the industry's innovation marketplace, brings together retailers, manufacturers, industry advocates, and the media to learn about the latest trends and products in the woodworking industry. With close to 9,000 attendees of whom 75% are owners, presidents and senior managers, and 97% approve, recommend or purchase for their organizations, companies are able to showcase their products and highlight their services to every market segment and every size operation—locally, across the country and around the world.



Family-owned in Denver, Colorado for over three decades, Vexor manufactures router bits, shaper cutters and standard tools, but is best known for custom cutting tools that are precise and reliable at a competitive price. Their popular Multi Pro Tools work on a variety of machines and shapers, giving woodworkers cost-effective flexibility, interchangeability and versatility in their craft. At the AWFS® Fair, Vexor will introduce their new company branding and first ever product catalog.



"Over the past thirty years, we have been dedicated to offering renowned customer service and progressive custom technologies. Now, it is time to grow our brand identity with a fresh look on the global stage," said Walter Orbach, the Founder of Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools. "We are excited to debut our company at the AWFS® Fair not only to show case our unique products, but to see and hear first-hand the needs in our industry. We hope to learn news ways to continue to be on the forefront of specialty tools and help our industry grow."



About Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools

Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools is a family-owned business that specializes in the provision of a wide variety of tools to cater to the needs of the woodworking industry. With origins that date back to 1984, Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools boasts over 90 years of combined experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry. Now celebrating three decades in existence, the business was founded by Walter Orbach and has come a long way from its early days as Precise Saw Works, a small business that provided saw-blade sharpening services. The business has since expanded greatly to provide a wide range of easy solutions to service the woodworking industry.



