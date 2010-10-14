VFW National Home for Children Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Eaton Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that VFW National Home for Children (http://www.vfwnationalhome.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



VFW National Home for Children will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the VFW National Home for Children’s efforts in helping military and veteran families through times of crisis.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome VFW National Home for Children to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About VFW National Home for Children

Since its founding in 1925, the VFW National Home for Children has served as a living memorial to America's veterans by helping our nation's veteran and military families. Through our Helpline and our on-campus programs, we help families and children through times of crisis, both on our beautiful campus and in their own communities nationwide. For more information, visit us online at http://www.vfwnationalhome.org or call 800-424-8360.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 15,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

