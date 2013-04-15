New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --VHGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC:VHGI) announced last week the successful delivery of 4,868 tons of coal from the Landree Mine to Indianapolis Power & Light on Friday March 29, 2013. This shipment, along with a 10 car test train the week before, brings the total shipped in March to approximately 5,700 tons.



"We are extremely pleased with the progress that our team has made over the past month and beginning to see the benefits of the phase one improvements to the underground operations and the preparation plant. Phase one upgrades will continue through most of April," said Ron Hutchcraft, President of VHGI Coal. Beginning in May most of the initial construction for the one unit mine will have been completed.



VHGI Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploration and mining of gold and precious metals, and oil and gas properties.



Find out if this announcement could benefit VHGI by getting the free and full trend analysis report here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=VHGI



Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) announced earlier this week, that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to purchase from an unaffiliated third party the m/v "Tamou," a 2005 built Capesize dry bulk carrier of 177,243 dwt, for a purchase price of US$27,020,202, less one percent address commission to the Buyer. The vessel, to be renamed "Baltimore," is expected to be delivered to the Buyer by the end of May 2013.



Including the aforementioned vessel Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk carriers (2 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 2 Kamsarmax and 17 Panamax) as well as 2 new-building Ice Class Panamax vessels expected to be delivered to the Company during the fourth quarter of 2013.



Diana Shipping Inc. is a leading global provider of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels.



Find out what momentum DSX could adopt after this announcement here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=DSX



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009