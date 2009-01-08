VHS TO DVD 4.0 Deluxe by Honestech Supports HDTV and Blu-ray

Austin, TX and Las Vegas, NV at the Consumer Electronics Show -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2009 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content has released VHS to DVD Deluxe™ 4.0 a hardware and software solution which supports converting HDTV quality video formats including: HDV, VHS, C-VHS, Beta and other video and audio formats to DVD and Blu-ray DVD.



VHS to DVD Deluxe 4.0 includes VIDBOX™ hardware, a USB cable and software to convert analog video to digital, or reformat digital video, for recording on DVDs. PC users can either use the VID-BOX interface or connect their digital video cameras and players to their PC to store the video. VHS to DVD Deluxe 4.0 software formats the video for DVD players, Blu-ray Disc players and recording devices.



Priced at $79.99 with availability in first quarter of 2009, VHS to DVD 4.0 is perfect for both novices and professionals, offers tools to edit and produce quality video files easily and to save and keep priceless home videos in sharp and crystal-clear DVD/CD quality. Using the Easy Wizard Mode, anyone can transfer HDV, VHS, Beta, or other videotapes to DVD with just a few clicks, using step-by-step pictorial instructions that guide the user through the process. This is one of the first software solutions to support Blu-ray Authoring and burning on Blu-ray Discs, which is ideal for burning and playing high-definition video that requires greater data storage space. Advanced scene editing tools allow users to record movies, delete commercials or unwanted scenes, and easily add special effects, titles and chapter points.



Retail versions of Honest Technology’s products are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, Target, Best Buy, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and multimedia retailers QVC and the Shopping Channel Canada, and are available from the company’s web site at www.Honestech.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honest Technology Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and audio communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998, as a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video and audio into users’ daily lives by transforming the way video and audio are captured, delivered and experienced.



For more information about Honestech please visit http://www.honestech.com.



