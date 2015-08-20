Vi Mondi Jewelry Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for Business Expansion

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --Vi Mondi Jewelry was founded by Davina, a talented designer with a successful career in the beauty industry. With a passion to create and design beautiful jewelry, she desires to make women feel amazing by delivering fashion forward jewelry items utilizing state-of-the-art craftsmanship and the market's best available materials. Each item made by Vi Mondi is handmade, durable, tarnish-resistant, scratch-resistant, and non irritating. Davina considers her family to be her most important possession. Accordingly, all her jewelry pieces are dedicated to one of her special family members.



Highlighting the quality of Vi Mondi Jewelry, Davina says, "Vi Mondi uses only the highest quality products to create a beautiful and unique piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime. Each piece uses 14k gold fill chains and findings. We use Swarovski crystal beads, and quality stones and rocks. As well, you are guaranteed that each piece is made in the USA, and is made to order."



Davina also believes in giving back to the community. Vi Mondi Jewelry plans to donate 10% of their profits to With Hope Foundation. This non-profit is dedicated to suicide prevention through improving mental health support services and education. At present, the Vi Mondi offers several beautifully crafted collections of Layered, Pendants, and Stone Wrapped Pendants.



An Indiegogo campaign has been launched recently to help Vi Mondi Jewelry meet their next step of business development. This campaign's funding goal is $15,000, and this amount will be spent on purchasing materials for the jewelry pieces, building capital for this venture, and broadening the jewelry line to include bracelets and rings.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1MsXPit



The website of Vi Mondi Jewelry is http://www.vimondijewelry.com/



About Vi Mondi Jewelry

