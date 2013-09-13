Vic Levinson Selected for 2013 Channel Partners Advisory Board

Skokie, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --Prime Telecommunications, Inc., a Skokie based cloud services integrator and telecommunications reseller announced today that Vic Levinson, President, has been named to the 2013-14 Channel Partners Advisory Board.



The board includes members of the channel community who serve two-year terms. These include telecom agents, master agents, IT VARs, telecom dealers/interconnects, managed services providers, cloud service providers, telecommunications service providers, hardware/software vendors and industry consultants. In addition, there are six association members representing the Agent Alliance, Cloud Girls, CompTIA, Women in the Channel (WIC), Technology Channel Association (TCA) and Technology Assurance Group (TAG).



“I see my role as giving a voice the challenges facing those value added resellers and interconnects currently transitioning in expanding their offerings from just voice or just data to a blended offering of cloud services. I have seen a lot of changes in this market over the past twenty years- a lot of obstacles and a lot of new opportunities in the future,” said Vic Levinson, President of Prime Telecommunications, Inc.



“Since it was formed in 2007, the Channel Partners Advisory Board has proved to be a vital part of the success of the publication and the event. We rely on these industry insiders to help make sure our content is on target and that our programs are meaningful to the telecom and IT channels,” said Khali Henderson, editor in chief of Channel Partners “We welcome Vic Levinson to the Advisory Board, and thank him for volunteering both time and expertise.”



As a board member, Vic Levinson will become a regular contributor to the Channel Partners Peer-to-Peer blog (http://www.channelpartnersonline.com/blogs/peertopeer.aspx) and also the Channel Partners Network online community at LinkedIn Channel Partners Group.



About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.

Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has supported businesses and organizations meeting their IT needs. Prime is at the forefront of working with some of the nation's best Cloud Providers for business- a complete spectrum of hosted applications, hosted servers, back up and disaster recovery- with 24/7 support and help desk. Prime strives to make IT staff free to help businesses grow- and not just maintain an infrastructure. Prime Telecommunications is proud to provide "best in class" services with all major carriers through its affiliation with master agent - voice and data circuits, PRI T1's and MPLS networks. Prime Telecommunications, as Authorized Strategic Partner, also designs, implements, and provides hosted iPbx through SNET Communications, Inc.



About Channel Partners

Channel Partners magazine is the leading publication for telecom and IT distribution channels. For more than 25 years, Channel Partners has been the undisputed leader in providing news, analysis and education to the indirect sales channels serving the business technology and communications industry. In addition, Channel Partners online (www.channelpartnersonline.com) delivers a constant content stream of unique and breaking industry news, feature articles and premium downloadable content. As official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo (www.channelpartnersconference.com) and Cloud Partners (cloud.channelpartnersconference.com), Channel Partners is the market leader that channel professionals turn to first.