Victorian Hotel in Vancouver Shares 5 Free Must-See Attractions

1) As Vancouver's oldest neighbourhood, Gastown is filled with galleries, designer boutiques, and a wide variety of restaurants. Pack a lunch, and there's no end of urban attractions that can be enjoyed freely.



2) Most people have already heard of picturesque Stanley Park, but descriptions alone really don't do it justice. From sprawling trails to vast sandy seascapes—there are more beaches, attractions, and lakes than one can possibly fathom in one place. Enjoy a little pitch-and-putt or take a ride on the mini-train. Whatever your preferences, the park has plenty to offer the young and young at heart—even those on a shoestring budget.



3) If physical activity is more your speed, hop across to North Vancouver and you have a number of free outdoorsy options, such as the Lynn Valley Suspension Bridge and Canyon Park, or the famous Grouse Grind. Known as Nature's Stairmaster, it's a totally free option for a high intensity workout.



4) Vancouver is famous for its free street festivals throughout the summer. Past events have included Make Music, the Burnaby Hats Off Day Street Party, and Italian Day on the Drive. Be sure to keep up-to-date as to what events will be happening when you come to visit!



5) Those visiting the Victorian Hotel between July 28th and August 4th are in for a special treat. The 28th Annual Celebration of Light will be taking place, and there are a number of places to enjoy this world-famous light show. Second Beach, English Bay, or even Vanier Park in Kitsilano all offer great vantage points.



Whatever an individual's preferences are, the staff at Victorian Hotel will be happy to provide advice and guidance on all the great things to do around the city. And don't forget, the hotel offers a complimentary Healthy Start breakfast, so you can get a jump on the day's sightseeing—and saving.



To learn more about the Victorian Hotel or make a reservation, call 1-877-681-6369.