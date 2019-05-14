Vidconverter Reaches Highest Users Through Free YouTube to Mp4, Mp3 Converter

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Vidconverter reaches the highest number of users in 2019. The company offers an easy solution to converting videos from YouTube to Mp4 efficiently. The demand for needing to convert some of the YouTube videos has led to this massive rise in user number. With social media reaching its peak, the organisation believes that there will be even more users than they have currently.



Also, according to this firm, the website allows people to convert videos of not just YouTube but videos from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc. What sweetens the deal is that this website is 100% free for all. No transaction of any kind is needed to operate here. Moreover, the company informed that there is no need for downloading mobile apps or registering process to convert or download videos.



The head of this firm Sajjad Haider stated, "Venturing into this field, what we observed is that numerous times it happened that people needed to download a video from a social networking site and they couldn't. Hence, we came up with this idea to offer something to the people." He also said that it would assist them in downloading required videos easily and free of cost.



A spokesperson of this organisation also mentioned that Vidconverter website allows people to convert videos in over 15 different formats. Some of these include MP4, MP3, AVI, FLV, MPG, WMA, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AAC and more. Moreover, this website not just allow users to convert YouTube to Mp4 but let's one download videos for free from over 20 unique video sites.



According to this company, to download a video an individual has to follow just a few steps. Users would require copying a video URL and then paste it on the conversion box that is available on this website. Lastly, all one requires is to press the blue button and choose a format for conversion.

The company believes one of the reasons for their success is a user-friendly approach for conversion. They created it in a way that even non-tech savvy people can use YouTube to Mp4 and Mp3 converter easily which is why they have more traffic than any other site. It is expected to keep increasing with time. Also, their website's ability to support all browsers is easily an added benefit that helped them rake in such a vast number of visitors.



The technical head of this firm remarked, "We wanted to build something that would help a person to convert videos of YouTube to Mp3 without any hassle. However, we didn't think that the response would be so huge. We are enjoying this success right now."



So, anyone looking to convert videos, this website is the one to visit. From numerous format conversions to different websites' availability, Vidconverter will soon be the go-to place for video conversion.



About Vidconverter

Vidconverter is a video converting website that allows users to convert videos from YouTube to Mp3 and various other formats easily. Also, it is completely free for all which is why they are getting massive traffic on their site every month. The company is well-known for its easy accessibility and convenience of conversion it offers.