Video Ad Tech Systems: Inventory Clearing, Trafficking, Spend and Business Operations Analytics: 2014 - 2016 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --This extensive video ad tech research report is segment-by-segment portrait of the sector’s economic fundamentals, growth trajectories, media CPMs, serving CPMs, formats supported, business models and marginal performance yielding net revenue. Each segment (video ad networks, trafficking platforms and programmatic technologies) is analyzed against monthly and annual unduplicated inventory, sources of supply and demand, percentage of spend by format (in-stream, in-banner, display and overlay), including domestic and international undertakings.



Table Of Content



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Efficiency and Confidence: the Market Is Optimizing Against Audience Demographics, Screen Device and Impression Transparency

Inventory Management, Trafficking and Media Clearing Ecosystem Fundamentals 2014 - 2016

Digital Video Advertising Ecosystem

Digital Video Ad Spend Share by Tech Platform 2013

Digital Video Ad Spend: 2008 - 2016

Digital Video Ad Spend by Tech Sector: 2013

Aggregated Inventory and Media Spend Annual Percentage Change: 2008 - 2013

Digital Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Market Net Revenue Share by Technology Segment 2008 - 2016



DIGITAL VIDEO ADVERTISING TERMINOLOGY and DEFINITIONS



INTRODUCTION TO THE DIGITAL VIDEO ADVERTISING ECOSYSTEM 2014 - 2016

Efficiency and confidence: the Market Is Optimizing against Audience Demographics, Screen Device and Impression Transparency

Inventory Management, Trafficking and Media Clearing Ecosystem Fundamentals 2014 - 2016

Video Ad Spend Summary Totals by Ad Clearing and Trafficking Segment: Unduplicated Spend Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Spend Economics and GRP Economies: Screen Depth Creates More Views, Greater Reach and In-Stream Inventory, Combined with Data-Enhanced Audience/Impression Analytics Brand Advertisers Want

Rise of the Machines: Programmatic Systems Touch 27% of Digital Video Spend in 2013, Going Higher in 2014 - 2016 as Publishers Respond to Multi-Platform Buyers

Video Ad Serving/Impression Outcomes/Dynamic Creative/Campaign Management

IP-Based Authenticated Sign-In is Here, Though Currently a Makeshift Reality: Usage, Present and Future Video Spend Indicators

Video CPMs: the Yin and Yang of Big Data, the Cross-Platform Inventory Surge, Greater Audience and Impression Transparency

Business Operations and Topline Revenue Recognition; Calculation of Unduplicated Video Ad Spend and Post Publisher Payout "Net" Revenue

Video Ad Networks, Tech/Trafficking Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs Enable $7.2 Billion in 2013 Video Spend

Summary Totals by Ad Clearing, Trafficking Segment: Video Spend Estimates and Analysis 2008 - 2013 with Forecasts through 2016

Video Inventory/Spend Conclusion: Workflow, Management, Trafficking, Clearing, Audience and Impression Systems plus Data Analytics are in Fact Creating Greater Market Efficiencies

A Thriving Ecosystem: Market Entrants, Positions, Technologies and Areas of Solutions Specialization

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Serving Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bidding Management, SSPs and DSPs: 2014

Video Advertising Networks/Platforms: 2014

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms: 2014

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science: 2014

The Video Advertising Ecosystem 2014: Market Positions and Business Models

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking, Bid Management Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, SSPs and DSPs: Inventory Pricing and Business Models 2014

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking, Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs: Domestic/International Reach, Desktop/Mobile/Tablet/Ott Breakout 2013 - 2014

Networks, Platforms and Bid Management Systems: Digital Video Inventory Analytics 2008-2013

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, SSPs and DSPs: Access to Inventory 2008 - 2013/2014

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, SSPs and DSPs: Inventory Pricing Analysis 2008 - 2013

Aggregated Digital Video Media Spend: Relentless Pursuit of Transparency/Efficiency Leads to Supply/Demand Equilibrium

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, SSPs and DSPs: Aggregated Media Spend 2008 - 2013

Digital Video Spend Growth by Technology Segment (Networks, Exchanges and Trafficking Platforms): Five-Year CAGRs reveal High Double-Digit Rates

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms Deliver 55.9% of Sector Spend in 2013

Video Ad Spend Summary Totals by Ad Clearing, Trafficking Segments: 2008 - 2013

Digital Video Advertising: Business Models, Inventory Billing/Pricing Models and Business Operations

Video Advertising Networks, Ad Trafficking, Bid Management Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, SSPs and DSPs: Inventory Pricing and Business Models 2014

Digital Video Advertising Ecosystem: Net Revenue by Segment (Post Publisher Payouts, and Including All Platform Related Fees) Reveals Programmatic Strength in 2013

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016

Net Revenue/Platform Analysis Including AOL-Adap.TV

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016

Net Revenue Analysis Including AOL-Adap.TV and Google

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016



SECTION ONE

Video Ad Networks/Platforms 2008 - 2016: Segment Dynamics

Video Ad Networks Manage $1.25 Billion in 2013 Media Spend

Video Ad Networks and Platforms: Unduplicated Video Spend Analysis 2008-2013

Ad Networks: Video Media Spend Estimates and Analysis 2008 - 2013 with Forecasts through 2016

Video Ad Network Inventory Rose by 74.8% in 2013, Spend by 57.9%

Video Ad Networks 2008 - 2013: Inventory and Spend Growth

Five Year Analysis of Video Ad Network eCPMs Reflect Inventory Availability, Formats Supported (and Monetized) Plus Device Proliferation

Video Ad Network CPM Analysis: 2008 - 2013

Video Advertising Networks/Platforms: Aggregate and Unduplicated Inventory, Spend and eCPM Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Ad Networks 2008 - 2016: Media Operations and Total Platform Revenue

Video Advertising Networks/Platforms: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016

Video Advertising Networks/Platforms: Post Publisher Payout Gross Margin Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Advertising Networks/Platforms: Total Platform Revenue and Forecast Analysis 2008 - 2016



Q & A FORUM: EXECUTIVE EXCHANGE

BLINKX

JUN GROUP

MARTINI

NDN (News Distribution Network)

SETMEDIA

SUNDAYSKY

TREMOR VIDEO

VISIBLE MEASURES

YUME INC



SECTION TWO

Video Ad Trafficking and Tech Platforms 2008 - 2016: Segment Dynamics

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms Deliver $4 Billion in Video Ad Spend in 2013

Video Ad Trafficking Segment: Unduplicated Media Spend Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms Projected to Deliver $6.8 Billion in Video Spend by 2016

Summary Totals by Ad Clearing, Trafficking Segment: Video Spend Estimates and Analysis 2008 - 2013 with Forecasts through 2016

Summary In-Banner Video Spend and eCPM Analysis: 2013

Summary In-Stream Video Spend and eCPM Analysis: 2013

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms: Inventory and Spend Growth

Video Ad Trafficking Platforms: Aggregate and Unduplicated Inventory, Spend and eCPM Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Ad Trafficking/Platforms/Analytics/Services: Media Spend 2008 - 2013

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science: Total Inventory and In-Banner Video Share 2008 - 2013

Video Ad Trafficking Tech Solutions Score $636.8 Million in 2013 Platform Revenue

Ad Trafficking and Management Platform Revenue: 2008 - 2016

Video Ad Trafficking/Platforms/Analytics/Services: Total Platform/Topline Revenue Analysis with Forecasts 2008 - 2016

Video Ad Trafficking/Platforms/Analytics/Services 2008 - 2013: Gross Margin and Topline Revenue Analysis 2008 - 2013

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Ecosystem: Annual Platform Revenue and Forecast 2008 - 2016



Q & A FORUM: EXECUTIVE EXCHANGE

ADOBE PRIMETIME

adRise

BLACKARROW

DYNAMIX

DG/MediaMind

FREEWHEEL

JWPLAYER

MIXPO

POINTROLL

VINDICO



SECTION THREE

Video Advertising Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs 2008-2016: Segment Dynamics

In a Deeply Screened World, Automation Reduces Complexity 231

Automated/Programmatic Video Ad Spend at $1.96 Billion in 2013, up 60.6%

Summary Totals by Video Ad Clearing Segment: Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs and Bid Management: Unduplicated Spend Analysis 2008 - 2013

Summary Totals by Ad Clearing, Trafficking Segment: Video Spend Estimates and Analysis 2008 - 2013 with Forecasts through 2016

Auctions, Exchanges and RTB Efficiencies Are Driving the Segment toward Inventory and Spend Growth Equilibrium

Digital Video Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs 2008 - 2013: Inventory and Spend Analysis

Video Ad Networks 2008 - 2013: Inventory and Spend Growth

Video Ad Networks 2008 - 2013: Inventory and Spend Growth

Auction and Exchange Video Inventory Surpasses 436 Billion in 2013

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science: Unduplicated Inventory, Spend and eCPM by Transaction Solution 2008 - 2013

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science: Media Spend Value by Solution 2008 - 2013

Video Auction, Exchange and RTB Net Revenue Analytics 2008 - 2013

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science 2008 - 2013: Gross Margin and Media Clearing-Related Revenue Analysis

Exchanges and Programmatic Trading Net Revenue Analysis: 2008 - 2013

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science 2008 - 2016: Total Platform Revenue Analytics and Forecast

Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Net Revenue Comparisons 2008 - 2016

Excluding Google Properties, the Independent Auction, Exchange and RTB Market Segment Is Forecast to Generate Net Revenue of $1 Billion in 2014

Video Auctions, Exchanges, RTBs, Bid Management Platforms, Data Science 2008 - 2016: Total Platform Revenue Analytics and Forecast



Q & A FORUM: EXECUTIVE EXCHANGE

BRIGHTROLL

COLLECTIVE

KITARA MEDIA

LIVERAIL

MADISON LOGIC

ROCKET FUEL

SPOTXCHANGE

VIDEOLOGY



