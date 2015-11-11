Video-Enriched Magazines Are Now Possible for Publishers to Created with Specific Tutorial

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --FlipBuilder is going one step further in providing a digital flipbook tool Flip PDF that publishers all over the world can easily use to create visually striking content, by adding to it a powerful video feature that will completely change the experience of PDF flipbooks for publishers and their audiences across the globe. And it also leads the users how to publish a magazine with video.



According to Alan Chen, FlipBuilder's Designer, "Our purpose is to allow our users to easily publish a magazine which contains a video, thus engaging users as never before and increasing traffic from external media sources, such as social media, based on this enriched form of content communication".



FlipBuilder is taking a bold move, not only by offering its users the opportunity of creating flipbook PDF documents with videos, but also by going fully interactive, explaining how to publish a video-enriched magazine with details, showing through descriptions and images, a step-by-step guide to the process. Now, any user – experienced or not – can learn how to conveniently produce the ultimate type of visually engaging publications.



PDF magazines can now be turned into unprecedented pieces of appealing communication that are designed to attract more user visits, conversion and loyalty, given the extreme quality that publishers can now very accessibly produce, showing how much they care about the quality of the mediums they use when communicating with their audiences.



"At FlipBuilder, our commitment is to always work to innovate and create digitally enhanced publication solutions, which is why we keep bringing new features to the services that we make available to the publishers who choose us, so that they may have an increasing variety of rich tools to captivate their audiences", Alan Chen added.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a Hong Kong-based worldwide professional digital publishing company, which was originally started to create easy, simple and accessible solutions to enable all kinds of digital publishers throughout the world to convert static PDF documents into smart and visually striking page-flipping publications that can both be created and managed on the cloud hosting service.