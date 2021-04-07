Video Game Retrospective Launches Retrospective of the Sega Game Gear

Milwuakee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2021 --Video Game Retrospective launched a new retrospective video detailing the history, features and faults of the Sega Game Gear, Sega's response to the Nintendo Game Boy, that sold over 10 million units between 1990 and 1997.



The video is one in a long line of Video Game Retrospective videos, chronicling the development and history of the iconic video game consoles of the past. The Game Gear video addresses the many things that made the Game Gear stand out in the early 1990s like it's back-lit color screen and library of classic Sega games while addressing the reasons the console never rose to the success of Nintendo's Game Boy system.



Many Sega fans will have great memories of playing their favorite Game Gear games like Sonic the Hedgehog or Columns. This video is designed to assist those fans in reconnecting with a system from their youth they might have forgotten about.



"The Sega Game Gear may have some pretty major faults," said Jacob Jones, Host of Video Game Retrospective. "but it's still an amazing system that deserves more attention than it currently gets."



The retrospective covers:



- Sega's ambitious intentions with developing the Game Gear

- How the Game Gear stacks up to it's competition

- The many hardware issues experienced by Game Gear collectors today



To watch the retrospective, visit: https://youtu.be/Td72ZPcwVV8



Video Game Retrospective, along with its sister shows, Tech Retrospective and Mac Retrospective is on a mission to document the history of technology from the unique to the everyday.



For more information visit: http://newsmakers.games



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 with studios in Milwaukee, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website http://newsmakers.network as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.