Video Goes Swimming in Oklahoma City

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Hydraulic Studio has completed a large video project for a luxury pool construction company in Oklahoma City. The video featured extensive underwater video of wave and play action. The shoot also captured customer testimonials and aerial drone video of the luxury subdivisions with emphasis on "beautiful approaches" to homes and the pools.



Hydraulic Studio was selected for the work due to the company's extensive background in commercial videography, its safety record, and its high level of high-touch customer service that ensures the client brand is reflected upon favorably during coordination of the shoots with their own clients.



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



For more information, visit hydraulicstudio.com.