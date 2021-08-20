Video Innovator axle.ai Seeking Capital via Equity Crowdfunding to Expand Operations & Offerings

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --Axle.ai stands out in the equity crowdfunding arena for several reasons; chief among them is that this is a company generating strong revenue. Their client list is impressive, consisting of notable organizations including NBC Universal, Warner Bros, the NY Yankees, and In N'Out Burger among hundreds of other paying customers.



Tech industry titan Seagate noticed, which led to a groundbreaking collaboration now underway.



What garners all this interest and energy? There are about 400,000 teams worldwide who shoot and edit video, a number expected to grow to 600,000 by 2024. Almost every company, brand and venue is ramping up video creation to reach their audience. Yet the tools to pull together the right content for editing are often as basic as loose hard drives, Post-It notes and the odd spreadsheet.



With a major push from 2020's COVID experience running clear through to present day, video is on its way to becoming the primary medium of communication for the world's 7+ billion inhabitants. Meanwhile, machine learning can now transcribe video quickly as well as analyze, in depth, nearly any type of video content. axle ai has grabbed an early lead in enabling small, agile teams who shoot all this video to search and manage their material, by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and an easy-to-use browser front end.



Industry heavyweight Jason Calacanis has invested $100k through his LAUNCH! accelerator, and recently Stadia Ventures, North America's leading sports tech accelerator, also invested $100k.



Other investors include Quake Capital ($150k) as well as strong list of industry-savvy angel investors including media guru Randi Zuckerberg, Google's Tejpaul Bhatia, Silicon Valley NAS pioneer Larry Boucher, and media tech analyst Mike Vorhaus.



Overall investor enthusiasm is clear; axle ai's 2020 Republic Reg. CF equity crowdfunding campaign was oversubscribed.



Adobe obviously sees the emerging, growing value in the video space as well through their planned acquisition of Frame.io in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal announced today (source: Bloomberg) . Axle.ai's CEO Sam Bogoch, a tech veteran and recognized media software expert, sees nothing but energy and excitement ahead in the video space and his company's unique role in that space.



Investors interested in getting in on this round are invited to inspect the offering.



Axle.ai makes media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Their solutions have helped over 700 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle's radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications.