Video Interop for WebRTC Conferencing, Recording and Webcasting to Any Device

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2013 --A conferencing and streaming server intended for anyone looking to deploy a solution for video collaboration, conferencing, webcasting, recording, and live video streaming.



Functions like an MCU (Multipoint Conference Server) providing video interoperability and live video streaming services to a variety of devices.



Deployable as a stand-alone server or in conjunction with an IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystems) calling architecture to provide real-time media services in the role of an MRFP (Media Resource Function Processor).



Securely host a meeting, record the video and audio content while simultaneously webcasting to any number of native devices such as iPhones, Android, Blackberry, and desktop clients.



Open source and simple to use for easy customization and integration into your own proprietary streaming solution and architecture.



Fully supports WebRTC allowing anyone with a web browser to seamlessly connect through the conferencing server to any other endpoint for real-time collaboration.



Bridge standard SIP video calling clients like Bria, X-Lite, Linphone, Vippie, audio soft phones, and WebRTC.



Stream audio and video content while recording, archiving, and performing format adaptation for future VOD delivery.



